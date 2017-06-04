After a terror attack in Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert less than two weeks ago, which killed 22 people, a benefit concert with an all-star line-up was organised for the victims to take place on Sunday 4th June.

Greater Manchester Police have issued a statement paying tribute to those affected in London and confirming that the event at Old Trafford would continue as planned.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan from Greater Manchester Police said: "We're deeply saddened to hear about last night's horrific attacks in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident.

"There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to assure the safety of everyone.

"We have dedicated resources at both events, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed.

"There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags. We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will help speed up entry."

The event, which sold out in minutes, will include performances from Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas. All proceeds are going to the We Love Manchester Emergency fund, which supports those affected by the attack.

In a statement released on Sunday, Grande and her manager Scooter Braun said the tribute concert will be to "honour those lost" in both the Manchester and London's atrocities.

"After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honour those lost, injured, and affected," he said.

"We plan to honour them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear," Braun added.

"Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose."

The concert will be broadcast live on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer from 6.30pm until 10pm, alongside radio coverage on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and BBC Radio Manchester.