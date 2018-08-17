The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

The best Adam Sandler film since Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch Drunk Love. No one does familial bickering quite like director Noah Baumbach, and Sandler and his co-star Ben Stiller are superb as a pair of petty siblings. Oh, and Emma Thompson stars as a hippie of a certain age. What more could you want? Watch on Netflix

Anthropoid

If you’re willing to overlook Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy’s slightly dodgy Czech accents, Anthropoid offers an entertaining retelling of one of the more remarkable, and often overlooked stories of individual heroism in WW2. The Irish superstars play a couple of Czech soldiers attempting to assassinate one of the highest ranking Nazi officials. Watch on Netflix

A Ghost Story

A stark and moving indie starring Rooney Mara as a widow and Casey Affleck (donning a cartoonish bedsheet that is NOT played for laughs) as the ghost of her husband. It’s a meditation on death and the passing of time, and it features a scene in which the grief-stricken (and vegan IRL) Mara eats an entire pie in one take, which is worthy of a clatter of awards in itself. Watch on Netflix

Wind River

Local hunter Jeremy Renner and fish-out-of-water FBI agent Elizabeth Olsen team up to track down the killer of a young native American girl on a reservation in Wyoming in this chiller from Sicario and Hell or High Water scribe Taylor Sheridan. Watch on Netflix

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhall is intensely creepy as a wannabe TV news journalist who begins to construct accidents in order to get a name for himself in the 24-hour news game. Watch on Netflix

A Most Violent Year

A smouldering thriller set in the 1981 - one of the most crime-ridden years in New York history. It revolves around Abel Morales' (Oscar Isaac) fight to protect his heating-oil company's interests from the increased threat of robbery. Watch on Netflix

Denial

Rachel Weisz is typically brilliant as Deborah Lipstadt, an American historian who is forced to prove to a British court that the Holocaust happened after she is sued for libel by Holocaust denier David Irving. Watch on Netflix

The Road

Viggo Mortensen leads this heartbreaking adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel of the same name. It follows a father (Mortensen) and his young son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) as they battle for survival in a post-apocalyptic world. Watch on Netflix

Prisoners

Denis Villeneuve's heartbreaking opus sees a distraught father (Hugh Jackman) go to desperate measures in his search for his missing daughter, despite the protests of a local police officer (Jake Gyllenhaal). Watch on Netflix

