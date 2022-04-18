There's a great mix of serious drama and light-hearted laughs on offer today – from gritty fare such as The Split and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe to some cheery reality from Mary Berry and Travel Man Joe Lycett, meaning there's something for everyone, no matter your taste or mood.

The weekend isn't over yet, with the great Easter TV continuing this Bank Holiday Monday.

So whether you're still snacking on leftover chocolate or regretting binging the whole lot, here's what to watch this Easter Monday.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What's on TV on Easter Monday?

The Split - 9pm, BBC One

BBC

The third and final season barrels towards a conclusion, with this episode focusing on how divorce lawyer Hannah is herself struggling with her separation from her husband Nathan. However, former lover Christie is now back in London – will that help or hinder things?

If you just can't wait to see what comes next, the entire series is now available to binge on BBC iPlayer.

Travel Man: 48 Hours in Cyprus - 8:30pm, Channel 4

Mo Gilligan and Joe Lycett Channel 4

After the exit of host Richard Ayoade back in 2019 – and certain events restricting international travel – new presenter Joe Lycett finally has a season of Travel Man under his belt. Tonight's episode sees comedian and The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan join Lycett for a jolly in Cyprus, where they attempt to make halloumi, visit a condiment museum and ride a pair of mushroom boats – perfect light-hearted bank holiday fare.

Mary Berry's Fantastic Feasts - 8pm, BBC One

Mary Berry BBC

For a holiday so focused on food, it's only fitting that we get a helping of Mary Berry and her delicious meals. As usual, three novice cooks will be cooking for a loved one with Mary's help – in this case, Rima, mother-in-law Diane and best friend Noreen will be attempting to whip up a 30th birthday feast for Rima's husband Mark.

Presenter Scarlett Moffatt and Strictly's Janette Manrara are on hand to help – will there be a happy ending fitting for an Easter Bank Holiday?

Shrek - 2:05pm, ITV

Shrek Dreamworks

With the Puss in Boots spin-off finally getting a belated sequel (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) later this year, here's hoping the long rumoured Shrek 5 one day sees the light of day. For now though, the original Shrek film makes wonderful Bank Holiday viewing for all the family, with jokes for both the kids and the parents. And it still hold up, despite being two decades old!

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe - 9pm, ITV

ITV

The stranger-than-fiction true-crime series continues, picking up now that John has successfully faked his own death and is secretly living in the bedsit next to his wife Anne. An emboldened John then applies for a passport to create a new identity so that the two can escape to Panama, which leads to the fraudsters making a rather unbelievable error.

Comedians Giving Lectures - 10pm, Dave

Dave

Sara Pascoe returns for a third series of the stand-up challenge that sees comedians handed the title of a lecture – but none of the content. In this first episode Toussaint Douglass, Elf Lyons, and Frankie Boyle are the comedians giving less-than-educational talks on topics such as politics, economics and the science of dating. As you might expect, it's not long before the lectures go on some very odd tangents.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.