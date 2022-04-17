From Jodie Whittaker's penultimate Doctor Who adventure to another instalment of Gentleman Jack and a bizarre new true crime dramatisation, there are some truly blockbuster offerings this bank holiday weekend.

Easter may not rival Christmas when it comes to television just yet but there are still some absolute corkers to enjoy this Easter Sunday.

So grab what's left of your Easter Eggs – here's what to watch this Easter Sunday.

What's on TV on Easter Sunday?

Doctor Who - 7:10pm, BBC One

The Sea Devils in Legend of the Sea Devils BBC

Time is ticking for Jodie Whittaker's Doctor, who will only have one episode left after this Easter special. However, there's plenty of fun to have before then, as the Doctor, Yaz and Dan take on classic baddies the Sea Devils, who are making their first appearance in the show since 1984. They've been reimagined as swashbuckling pirates since then, however – fitting, as this swashbuckling romp will also see them cross paths with pirate queen Madame Ching in the 19th century high seas. Ahoy, me hearties!

Gentleman Jack - 9pm, BBC One

Gentleman Jack BBC

Following a rather lengthy COVID-19 induced delay, the story of LGBTQ+ trailblazer Anne Lister continues after Gentleman Jack finally returned last week. The entire second series is currently available to binge on BBC iPlayer, but terrestrial viewers can now enjoy episode two, which sees Anne attempt to enjoy her honeymoon with wife Anne Walker, only to bump into an old flame.

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe - 9pm, ITV

Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin, Eddie Marsan as John Darwin and Jorge Albuquerque as Mario Vilar. ITV

This bizarre true crime story from the 2000s gets a dramatisation on ITV, starting today and airing nightly until Wednesday. Debt-ridden John Darwin decides to fake his own death in a canoeing accident with the help of his wife Anne, who consoles their oblivious sons. However, drama of The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe doesn't end there - as this true story has many more twists and turns to come.

Idris Elba's Fight School - 9pm, BBC 2

Idris Elba's Fight School BBC

Actor and musician Idris Elba reflects on how boxing made him the man he is today in this new reality series, which includes the star making an emotional visit to his former club. He then wishes to pass on boxing's life lessons to the next generation, having scoured the nation for eight young people who want a better life and have never boxed before, placing them under the tutelage of coaches Rachel Bower and Greg White.

Will an intensive boxing regime be enough to get them to compete in real amateur bouts and help them change their lives in other ways?

Easter Day Service/ Ubi et Orbi - 10am, BBC One

Pope Francis at Easter Getty

The Bishop of Leeds leads the traditional Easter celebration from Leeds Minster, complete with hymns and choral music from the Minster Choir. The religious programming continues with Urbi et Orbi, during which Pope Francis delivers his Easter Message and Blessing to the world with commentary from Fergal Keane.

The Invictus Games - 4:20pm, BBC One

JJ Chalmers and Alex Jones BBC

Prince Harry's sports event for wounded and sick ex-servicemen and women returns after being postponed for two years, taking place in continental Europe for the first time as The Hague welcomes 500 contestants to celebrate defiance against adversity. JJ Chalmers and Alex Jones host proceedings for this first day, which includes the opening ceremony and some truly remarkable athletics.

The Ten Commandments - 2pm, Channel 5

There are few better times to watch The Ten Commandments than Easter, so it's no surprise that Cecil B DeMille's religious epic gets a network airing every year. Screen legend Charlton Heston stars as Moses in this adaptation of the Book of Exodus, which has gone down in Hollywood history as the very definition of a movie epic – featuring over 14,000 extras and one of the largest exterior sets ever made.