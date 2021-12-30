What’s on TV on Thursday 30th December?

That Christmas feeling is fading but New Year’s is fast approaching – which means that another slew of seasonal specials is heading our way.

A few of them are airing tonight, with The Great British Sewing Bee receiving a celebrity edition, while Jimmy Carr hosts a brand new game show sure to work the grey matter as well as the funny bones.

For something a bit more serious, then David Attenborough is returning to our screens for a fascinating look at a recently discovered mammoth graveyard, which also has a few human finds also.

Here’s the best Christmas TV for Thursday 30th December.

The Jungle Book – 3:35pm, BBC One

Jon Favreau is busy with a little project called The Mandalorian and his Marvel gigs right now, but before then he directed several animal-focused remakes for Disney. His first attempt was this live-action remake of the 1967 Jungle Book, which uses impressive CGI to tell the story of Mowgli, a human boy raised by wolves who becomes the target of the fearsome Shere Khan.

A star-studded cast help bring the animals to life, including Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba and Christopher Walken.

EastEnders – 7:40pm, BBC One

Mick is the latest target of wicked Walford woman Janine now that Linda is away, but Nancy has caught on – and wastes no time sending the schemer on her way.

Elsewhere Denise finally allows Phil to spend time with son Raymond – but Kat realises all is not as it seems…

Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard – 8pm, BBC One

BBC / Windfall Films

It’s always an event when a new David Attenborough documentary is released – but this time the naturalist will not be looking at animals in the wild, but rather those long dead. Keen fossil hunter Attenborough joins archaeologists and palaeontologists excavating a quarry near Swindon which was recently identified as a prehistoric mammoth graveyard, which also features human finds thought to be hundreds of thousands of years old.

So expect to not just learn more about mammoths – but also ourselves!

Judy – 9pm, BBC Two

Renée Zellweger is a tour-de-force in this intimate biopic of Judy Garland, rightfully winning an Oscar for her portrayal of the legendary performer during the last year of her life. Based on the Tony-nominated play End of the Rainbow, Judy follows the singer as she relocates to London in 1968 for a series of sold-out shows, only for her health, career and personal life to rapidly deteriorate.

If you need more Renée Zellweger in your life then Being Bridget Jones airs straight after at 10:50pm, documenting the history of the iconic character she brought to the big screen.

One Night in London Zoo – 9pm, Channel 4

Channel 4

After causing chaos in the Natural History Museum last week with Aisling Bea, comedians Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe are now heading to London Zoo with special guests Guz Khan and Desiree Burch. Exhibits are a bit livelier this time around however, with the group taking part in challenges including herding pygmy goats and weighing monkeys.

It sounds like every animal lover’s dream – until it is revealed the forfeit is to clean out the camel enclosure…

The Great British Sewing Bee – 9pm, BBC One

BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

The Great British Sewing Bee gets its New Year’s special, with Kirsty Wark, Claire Richards, Rose Matafeo and Lawrence Chaney set challenges such as transforming party dresses into a children’s outfit as well as creating a food-themed frock. The four celebrities all have sewing experience – whether that experience will show remains to be seen…

Celebrity I Literally Just Told You – 10pm, Channel 4

Rob Parfitt/Channel 4

Jimmy Carr hosts this new high concept memory game show, in which answers are written as the show goes on – contestants just have to pay attention to everything happening around them. Comedians Aisling Bea, Asim Chaudhry, Alex Horne and presenter Lorraine Kelly are the celebrities competing for a £25,000 charity prize, with only two of them reaching the finale where they set each other questions.

Best of all, you can play along a home!

