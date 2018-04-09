What time is Kiss Me First on TV?
Everything you need to know about the new drama from the creator of Skins
The new drama starts on Channel 4 on Easter Monday, 10pm
Who's in the cast?
From Tallulah Haddon as Leila/Shadowfax, to Simona Brown as Tess/Mania, you can find out all about the cast and characters here.
What can we expect from the first episode?
This intriguing new drama from the co-creator of Skins combines the hallmarks of that smash E4 series – young people partying hard, dealing with deep emotional trauma and shacking up with one another – with the world of virtual reality, and it’s surprising just how well it all works.
Our gateway into the story is Tallulah Haddon’s Leila, a lonely girl who finds release in an online game called Agora where she plays a warrior called Shadowfax.
After her mother dies, she finds herself drawn to a mysterious group within the game who promise a deeper, more intense experience. But what secrets are they really hiding? And who exactly is the mysterious Adrian?
