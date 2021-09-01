What is Sky Showcase? Some of the best shows from across the Sky portfolio

After nearly 40 years, it’s time to say goodbye to Sky One as part of a rebrand for the broadcaster.

Taking its place will be brand new flagship channel Sky Showcase, a linear-only channel that will broadcast a curated selection of top shows from across Sky’s entertainment brands.

It’s one of the biggest ever shake-ups to Sky as the UK’s oldest non-terrestrial TV channel goes offline – but Sky Showcase promises to make discovering new shows easier than ever.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sky’s new channel.

What is Sky Showcase?

Sky Showcase is Sky’s new flagship channel that will feature a selection of highlights from across Sky’s portfolio of entertainment brands.

Along with new service Sky Max, Sky Showcase will act as a replacement for Sky One.

However, all your favourite programmes from Sky One will remain with the broadcaster, and will find a new home on either Sky Max or on Sky’s other genre channels.

The idea is that Sky Showcase will make it easier to discover new shows now there is an overwhelming choice available, as a selection of top comedies, dramas, documentaries and more from Sky’s library will be simulcast on Sky Showcase.

MD of Content Sky UK & ROI, Zai Bennett said: “In this golden age of television, the sheer volume of incredible programming can be overwhelming. Over the last 12 months we’ve been making it easier for people to find what they want to watch. From September those looking for the very best of Sky will find it at the top of their programme guide on Sky Showcase.”

How to watch Sky Showcase

Sky Showcase is available to watch now on channel 106 on the electronic programming guide.

Sky Showcase and Sky Max will be available to all Sky customers at no extra cost, and will also launch on streaming service NOW, Virgin and BT.

Virgin Media UK

Sky Showcase HD: 109

Sky Showcase SD: 110

BT

Sky Showcase HD: 355

Sky Showcase SD: 340

Virgin Media Ireland

Sky Showcase HD: 114

Sky Showcase SD: 714

What shows will be on Sky Showcase?

Sky Showcase will air a selection of shows from across Sky’s extensive portfolio of channels – including programmes from Sky Max, Sky Documentaries, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, Sky Crime, Sky Arts, Sky HISTORY, Sky Witness, Sky Kids, SyFy and E!, as well as occasional highlights from Sky Cinema and Sky Sports.

Sky has already announced shows that will be airing on the channel at launch, including favourites from their factual line-up as well as brand new Sky Original drama Wolfe.

Wolfe – Sky Max

As the creator of Shameless, Paul Abbott is no stranger to dark comedy, and he’s sticking to his strengths in new series Wolfe. The crime drama follows half genius, half liability Wolfe (Babou Ceesay) as he attempts to solve crimes as part of his job as a forensic pathologist. However, sometimes this means bending some rules… Wolfe will premiere on Sky Max and will be simulcast on Sky Showcase.

Hawking – Sky Documentaries

Legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking sadly passed away in March 2018, but this Sky Original documentary offers an intimate retrospective of his life. With exclusive access to Hawking’s private family archive, this 90-minute film offers a touching tribute made up of new footage, stills and interviews with family, friends and colleagues. Hawking will premiere on Sky Documentaries and will be simulcast on Sky Showcase.

The Bambers: Murder at the Farm – Sky Crime

The Bamber case recently got the drama treatment in ITV’s White House Farm, but The Bambers: Murder at the Farm is a documentary looking at the infamous case using first-hand testimony and unseen archive footage. The three-part series will be the first project from Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse Productions who will act as executive producer. The Bambers: Murder at the Farm will premiere on Sky Crime and will be simulcast on Sky Showcase.

Shark with Steve Backshall – Sky Nature

A three-part series from Sky, Shark with Steve Backshall follows the naturalist as he attempts to dispel the myth of sharks as cold-blooded killers and save the ocean creatures from overfishing and habitat destruction. Travelling all over the world, he’ll team up with scientists to meet glow-in-the-dark sharks, sharks that walk on the land and even some of their ancient ancestors. Shark will premiere on Sky Nature and will be simulcast on Sky Showcase.

Young Rock – Sky Comedy

Given the extraordinary life and success of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, it’s hardly surprising that a TV show has been made about his life. Young Rock follows a fictional version of the wrestler-turned-actor as he runs for President in 2032 and takes a comedic look back at his upbringing with his famous wrestler father. Young Rock will premiere on Sky Comedy and will be simulcast on Sky Showcase.

SWAT – Sky Max

The classic 1970s series has gotten a reboot, and once again follows a S.W.A.T. sergeant (Criminal Minds’ Shemar Moore) and his highly-trained team as they solve crimes in Los Angeles. The series is going strong after four seasons with a fifth on the way.

Royal Bastards: Rise of The Tudors – Sky HISTORY

Get to know one of the most powerful, but little-known, women of the Tudor period, Lady Margaret Beaufort. This docu-drama series from Sky shows one of the most turbulent and bloody periods in British history and how one woman managed to overcome it all and secure her son as a successor to the throne. Stars Sheila Atim and Philip Glenister.

Landmark – Sky Arts

Landmark is an exciting new competition, in which the search for an artist to design a new landmark is on. Britain’s most talented artists will craft epic works of art and new temporary landmarks across Britain. The winner gets a money-can’t-buy prize… the chance to build a new permanent British landmark.

Sky Showcase is available to watch now on channel 106. Visit our full TV Guide for more picks and listings across every channel.