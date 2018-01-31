The series, which ran from 1993-1995, follows, you guessed it, the animals of Farthing Wood, who are forced to leave their homes after humans began to destroy the woods to build houses. Perhaps we should have seen those harrowing deaths coming...

@Bilbo983's tweets then give way to a discussion about traumatic children's entertainment:

The events as described in The Animals of Farthing Wood seem like a pretty accurate rendering of life in the wild, but judging by the scars it's left perhaps it was a little too close to reality.