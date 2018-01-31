So what did the public make of ITV's Britain's Favourite Walks? Well it certainly made people want to put on their hiking boots.

Of course, dogs loved it.

It also brought out people's competitive side as viewers boasted about their favourite walks making the list... or complained that they were robbed.

Of course, there was a bit of eye-rolling. This is, after all, an entire evening of television devoted to ranking the different places in Britain where you can go for a nice walk.

But with its gorgeous shots of British countryside and mountains, the show won over the haters.

There was just one big disappointment: surely we already know Britain's favourite walk?