The Split season 3 begins filming as Sherlock star joins the cast

Filming has started on the third and final series of BBC divorce drama The Split, starring Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan as a feuding couple of divorce lawyers looking to terminate their own marriage.

The development comes following the dramatic events of the previous two chapters, which saw both Hannah Stern (Walker) and husband Nathan (Mangan) each pursue their own adulterous relationships.

Meanwhile, The Split has also explored the tested relationship between Hannah and her family, fellow lawyers for a once-rival firm which has recently merged with her own.

Expect both plot threads to continue in the upcoming third series as Walker, Mangan and co-stars Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay and Barry Atsma are confirmed to be reprising their roles as filming gets underway in London.

They will be joined by Sherlock star Lara Pulver, who has joined The Split cast as child psychologist Kate, whose introduction aims to add a new layer to the show’s discussion of divorce and modern marriage.

Creator Abi Morgan (The Hour) remains attached as the show’s writer, while directing duties have been handed to Dee Koppang O’Leary, who has previously worked on Netflix hits Bridgerton and The Crown.

Previously, Morgan had teased what fans can expect from the final series of The Split, which was reportedly always planned to be a three-part story.

“In the final series of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage,” she said.

“Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed and hearts are broken as Noble Hale and Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world.”

The Split series three will return to BBC One.