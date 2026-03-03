Sky has released the first trailer for Succession and Pride & Prejudice star Matthew Macfadyen's new comedy-drama The Miniature Wife.

Based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzales, the series follows a married couple who’re left with quite a big (little) problem when Les (Macfadyen) accidentally shrinks his wife in a technological mishap.

The show, which stars The Hunger Games's Elizabeth Banks as Les's wife Lindy, examines the “power (im)balances between spouses after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis,” according to the official synopsis.

The new trailer gives fans a first look at how this accident occurs, as Les (MacFadyen) is shown developing a new technology that he hopes will line him up for a Nobel.

“I am creating the bio-agritech that will change the world. I call it the miracle of miniaturisation," he says in the footage.

But what he doesn't expect it to do is shrink his wife, who gets in the way of an experiment and suffers the effects herself.

“So this is my tiny little life now”, she says as she struggles to navigate her massive house, and is forced to fight a housefly with a bow and arrow.

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

The cast of the comedy-drama is rounded out by Zoe Lister-Jones (Beau is Afraid), O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), Sian Clifford (Doctor Who), and Sofia Rosinsky (Paper Girls).

Also starring are Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Aasif Mandvi (Evil), Rong Fu (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and Tricia Black (Small Achievable Goals).

Behind the camera, the series has been created by Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner, while Greg Mottola (Superbad) serves as a director on episodes 1, 2, 7 and 8.

Macfayden most recently appeared Charles Guiteau in Netflix's historical series Death by Lightning.

He's also set to appear in a John le Carré adaptation for the BBC, titled Legacy of Spies, while he recently joined Rachel Weisz in a new adaptation of Seance on a Wet Afternoon penned by Jack Thorne.

The Miniature Wife will air on Sky and NOW from Thursday 9 April. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

