Succession star Matthew Macfadyen has been confirmed for the cast of upcoming film Seance on a Wet Afternoon – joining Rachel Weisz in the crime thriller.

The film – which will be directed by Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy's Tomas Alfredson from a script by the ever prolific Jack Thorne (Adolescence) – is the second adaptation of Mark McShane's 1961 novel of the same name, following a 1964 version starring Richard Attenborough and Kim Stanley.

It follows a "self-proclaimed medium" named Myra (Weisz) who convinces her husband Billy (Macfadyen) to kidnap the son of a wealthy family so she can then lead the police to the "missing" child in an attempt to legitimise her psychic abilities.

The synopsis continues: "When Myra’s true intentions come to light, Billy realises her plan threatens to consume them both."

Production has recently commenced on the film in the UK, but no further casting information has been released at this stage, nor has a planned release date. We'll be looking out for any developments as and when they are announced.

Best known for his roles as Tom Wambsgans in Succession and Mr Darcy in the 2005 big screen adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, Macfadyen's most recent credits include playing Mr Paradox in 2024 MCU release Deadpool & Wolverine and a lead role in Netflix's historical drama miniseries Death By Lightning last year.

He will also shortly be playing George Smiley in an upcoming TV adaptation of John Le Carré's 2017 novel A Legacy of Spies, co-incidentally the same character played by Gary Oldman in Alfredson's acclaimed 2012 adaptation of Tinker Tailor Solider Spy.

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in Succession. HBO

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning star Weisz was last seen in a dual role in 2023 series Dead Ringers, while she's also set to reprise her iconic role as Evelyn Carnahan in the upcoming reboot of The Mummy franchise.

Director Alfredson had emerged as one of the most exciting filmmakers around with his early films – including 2008's Let the Right One In and the aforementioned Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy – but his career stalled with the release of The Snowman in 2017, which received almost universally negative reviews.

Let's hope this new one is a return to form.

