The synopsis for the series says: "Marriage gets hilariously complicated in The Miniature Wife, when Elizabeth Banksis unexpectedly shrunk in a technological mishap, much to the surprise of her husband, played by Matthew Macfadyen.

"Domestic life takes a turn for the perfectly mismatched pair, as their day-to-day turns into a razor-sharp battle for power."

The rest of the cast for the series includes Zoe Lister-Jones (Beau is Afraid), O-T Fagbenle (Presumed Innocent), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Sofia Rosinsky (Paper Girls), Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Aasif Mandvi (Evil), Rong Fu (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and Tricia Black (Small Achievable Goals).

Upon the announcement that Sky would be picking up the US series, Katie Keenan, group director of acquisitions for Sky UK and Europe, said: "We are thrilled to have acquired The Miniature Wife from our long-standing partners, Sony Pictures Television, and are excited to bring it to our UK and Ireland customers next year.

"The show brings together an incredible all-star cast including some familiar and much-loved British talent. The on-screen chemistry between Matthew and Elizabeth is magnetic, and paired with quick, witty writing, the comedy drama from Media Res Studio is set to be one of the standout hits next year."

Since the end of Succession, Macfadyen has been seen in the films Deadpool & Wolverine and Holland, while he will soon be seen in the Netflix historical drama series Death By Lightning.

The Miniature Wife will air on Sky and NOW in 2026. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

