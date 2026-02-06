The release date has been confirmed for Succession star Matthew Macfadyen's new comedy-drama, in which he stars alongside The Hunger Games's Elizabeth Banks.

All 10 episodes of The Miniature Wife will be available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK from Thursday 9th April – meaning there's just a couple of months left to wait.

The release date news was announced alongside a first-look trailer being unveiled, which sets up the premise. As seen in the footage, a married couple face some really rather extreme troubles when the husband accidentally shrinks his wife in a technological mishap.

The synopsis for the series says: "Domestic life takes a turn for the perfectly mismatched pair, as their day-to-day turns into a razor-sharp battle for power."

You can watch the trailer, which sets up the literal life-or-death stakes, right here.

Banks and Macfadyen are joined in the cast of the series by Zoe Lister-Jones (Beau is Afraid), O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), Sian Clifford (Doctor Who), and Sofia Rosinsky (Paper Girls), Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Aasif Mandvi (Evil), Rong Fu (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and Tricia Black (Small Achievable Goals).

It has been based on the short story of the same name by Manuel Gonzales, and has been created by Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner, while Greg Mottola (Superbad) serves as a director on episodes 1, 2, 7 and 8.

Macfayden has most recently be seen starring as Charles Guiteau in Netflix's historical series Death by Lightning, while Banks was last seen playing Nicky Macintosh in Prime Video's The Better Sister.

Macfadyen will also soon be seen in a John le Carré adaptation for the BBC, titled Legacy of Spies, while he recently signed on to star in a new adaptation of Seance on a Wet Afternoon, also starring Rachel Weisz and penned by Jack Thorne.

The Miniature Wife will air on Sky and NOW from Thursday 9th April.

