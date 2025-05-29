As it turns out, Aaron was initially married to Nicky, and so, when the media circus around the case unfolds, so too does the narrative around the "sister wives".

As a prime suspect is named, we start to find out more about the strained family dynamic, their own history and the circumstances around the murder that will leave viewers guessing till the end.

But is The Better Sister based on a true story? Read on to find out.

Is The Better Sister based on a true story?

Jessica Biel as Chloe and Elizabeth Banks as Nicky in The Better Sister. Prime Video

No, The Better Sister is not based on a true story – but it is based on a book.

The novel of the same name is written by best-selling novelist Alafair Burke, who has also written the likes of The Ex, The Wife and The Note.

Speaking about adapting the novel for the small screen, co-showrunner and executive producer Olivia Milch told Deadline: "The second we read it, we felt like, ‘Well, we’ve got to do this.’ It really grips you in that way.

"I think both Regina and I are so drawn to stories about family, about sisterhood, and this idea of what does it mean to have different experiences of your parents? How does that determine who you are in the rest of your life?"

Also referencing the collaborative nature of bringing the script to life on-set, Biel said: "There was so much to mine, from the amazing scripts to the book. Then there was nothing but an open channel of collaboration.

"Anything that we felt that we wanted to add or adjust or, ‘this feels more me’, or, ‘this doesn’t feel quite authentic to what I’m trying to do with Chloe’, or what Elizabeth was doing with Nicky. Everything was allowed.

"Sometimes we would argue about what we thought, and it was also nutritive to the experience… So, the collaboration was just top level, top-notch. Everything was acceptable to talk about. There were no bad ideas."

The original book was released back in 2019 and went on to be a best-seller, with the novel's synopsis reading: "Though Chloe was the younger of the two Taylor sisters, she always seemed to be the one in charge. She was the honour roll student with big dreams and an even bigger work ethic.

"Nicky – always restless and more than a little reckless – was the opposite of her ambitious little sister. She floated from job to job and man to man, and stayed close to home in Cleveland.

"For a while, it seemed that both sisters had found happiness. Chloe earned a scholarship to an Ivy League school and moved to New York City, where she landed a coveted publishing job.

"Nicky married promising young attorney Adam Macintosh and gave birth to a baby boy they named Ethan. The Taylor sisters became virtual strangers.

"Now, more than 15 years later, their lives are drastically different — and Chloe is married to Adam. When he’s murdered by an intruder at the couple’s East Hampton beach house, Chloe reluctantly allows her teenage stepson’s biological mother – her estranged sister, Nicky – back into her life.

"But when the police begin to treat Ethan as a suspect in his father’s death, the two sisters are forced to unite . . . and to confront the truth behind family secrets they have tried to bury in the past."

