Leaving behind his wife Chloe (Jessica Biel) and son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan), all eyes turn to the inner workings of this seemingly perfect family as it's soon discovered that Aaron was actually married to Chloe's sister's Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) initially.

The pair of sisters are reunited after years in the wake of Adam's death, with the simmering tension all too palpable – but will they be able to set their differences and disagreements aside when a prime suspect is named?

Speaking of their dynamic, Banks told ScreenRant: "[Nicky] comes to the scenario with a lot of deception, but a lot of grace for her sister, and we have to flip that. I need her to help me with the lies and the deception, and I need grace from her."

But who's who in The Better Sister? Read on to find out more about the cast of the new thriller.

The Better Sister cast: Full list of characters and actors in Prime Video drama

The cast list for The Better Sister is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Jessica Biel as Chloe

Elizabeth Banks as Nicky

Corey Stoll as Adam

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Ethan

Gabriel Sloyer as Jake Rodriguez

Kim Dickens as Detective Nancy Guidry

Bobby Naderi as Detective Matt Bowen

Matthew Modine as Bill Braddock

Lorraine Toussaint as Catherine Lancaster

Michael Harney as Arty

Jessica Biel as Chloe in The Better Sister. Prime Video

Who is Chloe? A high-profile media executive, Chloe is incredibly successful in her career but has been the victim of some cyber threats recently. She has an incredibly complicated past with her sister that she has to revisit when they're reunited in the wake of her husband's murder.

Where have I seen Jessica Biel? Biel is no stranger to a thriller, having starred in the likes of The Sinner and Candy. She is known for her roles in 7th Heaven, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Total Recall.

Elizabeth Banks as Nicky

Elizabeth Banks as Nicky in The Better Sister. Prime Video

Who is Nicky? Nicky is Chloe's sister and Ethan's biological mother who is struggling with addiction. When Adam is killed, she is pulled back into the family, which only brings up more painful memories of the past.

Where have I seen Elizabeth Banks? Banks is known for directing the likes of Cocaine Bear and 2019's Charlie's Angels, as well as starring in a number of movies like The Hunger Games films, Pitch Perfect and its sequel, as well as Call Jane. As for TV, she's starred in Mrs America, Modern Family and 30 Rock.

Corey Stoll as Adam

Corey Stoll as Adam in The Better Sister. Prime Video

Who is Adam? Adam is a successful lawyer and is married to Chloe, despite previously having been married to her sister Nicky. When he's found murdered, a search for the truth ensues.

Where have I seen Corey Stoll? Stoll is known for his roles in Law & Order: LA, House of Cards and The Strain. He has also starred in Ant-Man and its sequel, Black Mass and Midnight in Paris.

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Ethan

Elizabeth Banks as Nicky and Maxwell Acee Donovan as Ethan in The Better Sister. Prime Video

Who is Ethan? Ethan is Nicky's biological son but has been raised by his aunt Chloe and sees her as his mother. Although he's got a complicated family life, things take a dramatic turn when his father is murdered and the eyes of suspicion are close to home.

Where have I seen Maxwell Acee Donovan? Donovan is known for his roles in That '90s Show and Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. He has also featured in Station 19, The Thundermans and Greenlit.

Gabriel Sloyer as Jake Rodriguez

Gabriel Sloyer as Jake in The Better Sister. Prime Video

Who is Jake? Jake is a friend and co-worker of Adam's.

Where have I seen Gabriel Sloyer? Sloyer is known for his roles in Inventing Anna, Griselda, Narcos and Power.

Kim Dickens as Detective Nancy Guidry

Kim Dickens as Nancy and Bobby Naderi as Matt in The Better Sister. Prime Video

Who is Nancy? One of the investigating officers on Adam's murder case, Nancy is intrigued by the family dynamic and doesn't waste any time in mincing her words.

Where have I seen Kim Dickens? Dickens is known for her roles in Gone Girl, Deadwood and Fear the Walking Dead. She has also starred in Lost, House of Cards and The Good Nurse.

Bobby Naderi as Detective Matt Bowen

Jessica Biel as Chloe, Kim Dickens as Nancy, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Ethan and Bobby Naderi as Matt in The Better Sister. Prime Video

Who is Matt? Another investigating officer on the case, Matt takes a more quiet approach to the case than Nancy, but together, the pair work well to try and suss out the suspect.

Where have I seen Bobby Naderi? Naderi is known for his roles in The Beekeeper, Fear the Walking Dead and Black Summer.

