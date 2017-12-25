Meet the starry voice cast below…

David Tennant as The Highway Rat

The Highway Rat has a real sweet tooth that can lead him into trouble.

Where do I recognise David Tennant from?

Tennant is one of the country’s most beloved actors, and is perhaps best known for playing the Tenth Time Lord in Doctor Who. He stars as the lead detective alongside Olivia Colman in Broadchurch, narrates W1A, and he is set to feature in Good Omens next year.

More like this

Rob Brydon as the narrator

The narrator will guide us through the trials and tribulations of The Highway Rat.

Advertisement

Where do I recognise Rob Brydon from?

Rob Brydon is at the forefront of the UK comedy scene. He hosts the panel show Would I Lie to You?, stars alongside Steve Coogan in The Trip and played Bryn in Gavin & Stacey. Going back a few years, Brydon starred as Roman de Vere in Little Britain in 2005 and was in the cast of Marion & Geoff before that.