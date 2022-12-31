The Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders actor is made an OBE for services to drama, while the sports broadcaster and presenter receives an MBE for services to football, anti-racism and charity.

Stephen Graham and Chris Kamara are among the famous names recognised in the latest New Year Honours list.

Elsewhere, Countdown star Rachel Riley is made an MBE for her efforts in raising Holocaust awareness and combating antisemitism, Homeland and Supergirl actor David Harewood gets an OBE for services to drama and charity, and comedian Frank Skinner receives an MBE.

The 2023 New Year Honours – the first to be signed off by King Charles III – also include knighthoods for Queen guitarist Brian May and artist Grayson Perry, and a damehood for Olympian Denise Lewis.

There was other sporting success recognised too, as England's victorious Women's Euro 2022 captain Leah Williamson is made an OBE, while teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White become MBEs.

TV presenter Anne Diamond (OBE), actress Cleo Sylvestre (MBE), Horrid Henry author Francesca Simon (MBE), film and TV composer George Fenton (CBE), and DJ Spoony (British Empire Medal) are also honoured.

Writing on Twitter after the New Year Honours were announced, Chris Kamara – who recently opened up about living with the speech disorder apraxia – thanked everyone for their support.

"The news is now out there & would you believe it I have been awarded an MBE for services to Football, Charity & Anti Racism work," he said.

"The scruffy kid from the Boro would like to thank everyone for the support that you have all given me you really are Unbelievable."

Rachel Riley posted on Twitter: "Incredibly proud to have just been awarded an MBE for services to Holocaust education. Grateful to everyone who has sent well wishes and support over the years.

"This is very much shared with so many people who also dedicate their time and energy to fighting anti-Jewish racism."

Meanwhile, Frank Skinner joked to PA that he thought his MBE might have been a mistake.

“Well, to be honest, I haven’t told anyone at all, even those closest to me, because I still thought there might be some sort of administrative error," he said. “But I think it’s brilliant.

“I deal mainly in laughs and applause and they disappear into the air quite quickly. So getting a proper medal that you can hold on to and polish regularly feels [it] has given my career a sense of permanence that I like.”

