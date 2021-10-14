Extra Slice to air a day early in Channel 4 Stand Up To Cancer 2021 schedule change

Channel 4 have made some changes to their schedule to accommodate annual fundraiser Stand Up To Cancer.

Advertisement

Great British Bake Off spin-off show, Extra Slice, will now air on Thursday, 14th October at 8pm, instead of on Friday 15th in its usual slot.

The show announced the news on its official Twitter page, alongside a clip of the show’s hosts Jo Brand and Tom Allen.

“*THIS IS NOT A DRILL* #ExtraSlice] is on TONIGHT! Jo Brand and @TomAllenComedy will be joined by @RealMattLucas, @kad_c and @StephenMangan to chat all things Dessert Week. 8pm. @Channel4″ they wrote.

On Friday 15th October, Channel 4 will air special programming in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Hosted by Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Adam Hills and Alan Carr, the evening will include a star-studded line-up of entertainment to raise funds for vital cancer research, with Joe Lycett broadcasting all the way from his high-tech hub, with help from his nationwide band of celebrity reporters.

The fun will kick off from 7:30pm, with official programming wrapping at 01:55am.

Celebrity appearances will include Tom Jones, James Blunt, and Ed Sheeran, who will be giving a special comedy twist on his song Bad Habits.

Ed’s performance will be followed by a special episode of Gogglebox, which will see Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney join Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer, along with Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg. The celebrity pairs will be offering their commentary on the week’s telly alongside fan favourites from the civilian version of the show.

Due to the special programming, The Last Leg won’t air this week, and will instead return to Channel 4 on Friday 22nd October. Host Adam Hills is part of the Stand Up To Cancer presenting team.

Advertisement

Stand Up To Cancer airs on Channel 4 on Friday 14th October from 7:30pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.