Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney join Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer

Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney have been announced as the latest new recruits for Gogglebox’s upcoming celebrity special for Stand Up To Cancer.

The comic duo will be offering insights on the week’s telly on Friday 15th October – joining a stellar list of celebs that also includes Michael Sheen and his partner Anna Lundberg.

The special will also feature TV reviews from a number of popular Gogglebox regulars including Jenny and Lee, Pete and Sophie and the Siddiqui family.

On her participation in the special, This Way Up star Bea said, “I am more than happy to be supporting Stand Up To Cancer, [fighting] a disease which has touched too many people including my loved ones.

“It’s especially necessary this year given how much strain health services and workers have been under during the pandemic. It’s been a rotten couple of years; I hope what we raise can help take even a small bit of the edge off.”

The duo join a long list of big names to have appeared on the show in the name of charity in recent years, with previous participants having included Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston and Inside No. 9 duo Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith among many others.

The special is just one part of this year’s Stand Up To Cancer line-up, with Davina McCall, Alan Carr, Adam Hills and Maya Jama set to present a full night of entertainment on Channel 4, starting from 7:30pm.

Other highlights on the schedule include appearances from the likes of Usain Bolt, Olivia Colman, Liam Payne, James Blunt, The Jonas Brothers, Rosie Jones, The Derry Girls, Liam Gallagher, Jack Black, Stephen Mangan, Sigrid, David Oyelowo, Martin Freeman, Peter Crouch, Jamie Oliver, Tom Parker, Roman Kemp and Dermot Kennedy.

Since it was launched in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer has raised more than £84 million, funding 59 clinical trials and projects involving over 19,000 cancer patients across the country.

Gogglebox: Celebrity Special for Stand Up To Cancer airs on Friday 15th October from 8:30pm on Channel 4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.