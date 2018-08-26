“Let’s do that again, that was fun. Holy s**t,” UK based YouTuber KSI said. "The training has been intense, I had the team supporting me along the way. I can thank them enough, I can’t thank the fans enough, my family. I thought I won that. I’m down to do it again though."

At the time of writing, more than 5.2 million people had watched the fight, which was streamed via YouTube. Those hoping to catch up can do so on the streaming site, but they have to pay £7.50 in order to do so as the event is, like many boxing matches, pay-per-view.

Paul’s younger brother, Jake Paul, fought on the undercard against KSI’s younger brother, Deji. Jake was victorious after five rounds, claiming victory after Deji’s team conceded.

More like this

‘I feel amazing man. I worked hard for this. Deji fought an amazing fight, I respect him. ‘I hope he learned a lesson about the things that he said, he said some shit about my family that wasn’t cool, so hopefully he can learn from that. ‘No hard feelings. I feel amazing right now.

Many fans enjoyed watching the YouTubers go head to head, but others couldn’t help but think it reminded them of a previous clash on Nickelodeon show iCarly.

Advertisement

A date for any possible re-match has yet to be confirmed.