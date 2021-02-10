WWE Smackdown matches and predictions (February 12th)

We’ve only just caught our breath after one of the best Royal Rumble PPVs in recent years and WWE has to shift focus to Elimination Chamber.

The next big night on the WWE calendar is closing in and the match card needs to take shape. Smackdown is the perfect place for that to start.

Here’s what to expect on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Seth Rollins returns

WrestleMania season is the season of the return. We saw Carlito and Alicia Fox back at the Royal Rumble, but the most important comeback that night was that of the Greater Good. Seth Rollins was a shock Rumble entrant, coming in at number 29, eliminating three superstars, before being eliminated himself.

We haven’t seen the former world champ on Smackdown since November, having taken time off to be with his partner, Becky Lynch, and their newborn child. His return will be a massive shot in the arm for Friday nights though: The Messiah is a main-eventer through and through. Will he rekindle an old rivalry or try to earn himself a spot at the Show of Shows? We can’t wait to find out.

Bianca holds her choice

With her stock the highest it’s ever been, WWE needs to capitalise on BelAir’s momentum. The Royal Rumble winner has a big choice on her hands – which champion to face at WrestleMania – but is in no rush to make that decision.

On Smackdown we’ll see more from Bianca, living her best life, and, after last Friday’s confrontation, Reginald or Carmella might be in her line of fire. Further build to a potential BelAir v Carmella match at Elimination Chamber might be on the cards.

Owens wants one more

If there’s one thing that the Head of the Table hates, it’s disrespect. Roman Reigns has seen disrespect in the eyes and actions of several men since he won the Universal title, beating it out of Jey Uso and bullying Adam Pearce into the background. It seems, however, that he’s still got work to do when it comes to Kevin Owens.

Last Friday, Kevin Owens showed his defeat at Royal Rumble would not keep him down, surprising Reigns in the main event, dropping him with a Stunner. Owens would be champion today if the referee had stood a foot further away from Reigns to administer the 10-count during the pair’s recent Last Man Standing match, and they both know it. Reigns will be incensed and so will Owens. This one’s still burning.

