WWE Royal Rumble has set the benchmark for sports entertainment in 2021 – a year where, more than ever, people are longing to be entertained by sport.

Advertisement

One of the showpiece WWE events played out last night as Royal Rumble 2021 went ahead without a crowd but with plenty of high-octane drama.

The Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches took different approaches, with a legendary veteran and rising young hot-shot seizing the crowns.

Edge and Randy Orton stepped into the ring first. Almost an hour and 28 eliminations later, they were the last men standing. Edge claimed the victory to set up a shot at a world championship at WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair set the record for the longest stint in a Women’s Royal Rumble match after entering at No.3 and lasting 56 minutes before taking down Ripley in the final showdown.

That’s the basics, but there were 60 superstars in contention and we’ve gathered the list of where everyone finished, whether you’re waking up fresh and blissfully unaware on Monday morning, or whether you’re reading this in a post all-nighter haze on Monday evening.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the full list of WWE Royal Rumble results following a jam-packed star-studded event in 2021.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

WWE Royal Rumble results 2021

Our Royal Rumble results are sorted by the order each superstar was eliminated. For example, Shotzi Blackheart was dumped out first, while Belair triumphed.

The number in brackets highlights when each star entered the ring, and the time represents how many minutes they lasted in the ring.

Women’s Royal Rumble results 2021

WINNER – Bianca Belair (3) (6:52) Rhea Ripley (14) (9:06) Charlotte Flair (15) (3:47) Natalya (30) (2:00) Lana (26) (9:58) Nia Jax (29) (2:44) Shayna Baszler (6) (1:46) Tamina (25) (8:31) Naomi (2) (7:39) Ember Moon (28) (1:51) Lacey Evans (18) (9:21) Alexa Bliss (27) (1:02) Carmella (24) (0:47) Nikki Cross (20) (7:37) Mandy Rose (22) (3:49) Dakota Kai (23) (2:06) Mickie James (19) (7:20) Alicia Fox (21) (1:48) Bayley (1) (9:08) Torrie Wilson (17) (3:59) Peyton Royce (11) (3:40) Dana Brooke (16) (2:58) Liv Morgan (13) (6:37) Ruby Riott (9) (0:53) Santana Garrett (12) (4:32) Victoria (10) (7:15) Toni Storm (7) (1:21) Billie Kay (4) (8:11) Jillian Hall (8) (8:03) Shotzi Blackheart (5) (2:46)

Men’s Royal Rumble results 2021

WINNER – Edge (1) (8:28) Randy Orton (2) (58:28) Seth Rollins (29) (8:48) Braun Strowman (30) (7:24) Christian (24) (8:12) Riddle (16) (1:17) Daniel Bryan (17) (8:50) AJ Styles (25) (0:27) Sheamus (27) (5:56) Cesaro (28) (4:10) Rey Mysterio (26) (3:47) Big E (10) (9:45) Bobby Lashley (22) (4:03) The Hurricane (23) (0:30) Damian Priest (14) (5:34) Dominik Mysterio (21) (2:00) King Corbin (19) (3:34) Otis (20) (0:53) Shinsuke Nakamura (7) (2:01) Kane (18) (1:51) Ricochet (12) (1:37) Dolph Ziggler (6) (0:30) John Morrison (11) (8:14) The Miz (15) (1:02) Elias (13) (2:30) Carlito (8) (8:26) Mustafa Ali (4) (3:18) Xavier Woods (9) (3:42) Sami Zayn (3) (3:04) Jeff Hardy (5) (3:25)

Our how to watch WWE guide for SmackDown, Raw, NXT, PPVs includes a full schedule for the big events in 2021 so you can keep track of the action.

Check out our guide on how to watch BT Sport Box Office for all the big PPV events.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.