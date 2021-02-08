WWE PPV schedule: Elimination Chamber, Fastlane, WrestleMania dates and more

WWE is shaping up for a huge year in 2021. The global pandemic put a stop to most of their plans last year, but the company is setting itself up rather nicely for a strong year ahead.

Advertisement

Shows, both little and large, will be based at the ThunderDome for the time being, so until fans are back to provide the atmosphere, WWE will be packing fireworks into the ring.

Alongside usual weekly shows, SmackDown and Raw, the WWE calendar is peppered with huge pay-per-view events that are set to blow you away, with the biggest names in the business coming together to create extraordinary events.

Here are the biggest events on the WWE calendar in 2021.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

WWE PPV schedule 2021

Elimination Chamber

Date: Sunday 21st February, midnight (into the early hours of Monday morning)

WWE’s next big event is one of its most brutal. Its main event will take place inside a giant steel structure, where six superstars will put each other through all kinds of pain for gold or a future title opportunity.

Fastlane

Date: Sunday 21st March, midnight (into the early hours of Monday morning)

The last stop on the Road to WrestleMania, Fastlane is where rivalries are set, champions are decided and matches made for the Show of Shows.

WrestleMania 37

Date: Saturday 10th/Sunday 11th April, time TBC

The biggest night in professional wreslting has been split in two and will take place over both weekend nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Despite the pandemic, this one will be huge.

Money in the Bank

Date: May TBC

Two opportunities are on the line at one of the most exciting PPVs on the WWE calendar. Two superstars will grab a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match whenever and whenever they so choose. This PPV is a star-maker.

Backlash

Date: June TBC

With another year of wrestling well underway, Backlash is usually the event WWE signs off the last rivalries from WrestleMania and looks forward to SummerSlam. If last year’s show, and its ‘The Greatest Wreslting Match Ever’ main event, is anything to go by, this one’s a top wrestling show, with fewer match gimmicks.

Extreme Rules

Date: July TBC

Taking a note out of ECW’s playbook, and sanitising it for the PG Era, WWE goes extreme in summer. Chairs will be used, bodies will be thrown into steps and announce tables will be broken, all in the hunt for glory.

SummerSlam

Date: August TBC

WWE’s biggest night since WrestleMania, SummerSlam will be packed with elite tier match-ups. Expect the intensity to be through the roof, as rivalries burning for months will come to a head, and maybe a big name or two will drop by to make headlines.

Payback

Date: August/September TBC

With the embers of SummerSlam still burning, WWE sets a night in the calendar for retribution to be paid. Those recently wronged get a second chance at glory, and the summer’s big winners get a chance to underline their superiority.

Clash of Champions

Date: September TBC

The only night of the year where where every title in WWE is defended, this PPV is draped in gold. From the WWE title to the 24/7 title, we’ll see dominant champs retain their titles and new champions crowned.

Hell in a Cell

Date: October TBC

HiaC is the most hellacious night of the year – and whomever steps inside the chain-link will be forever changed. This one is not for the fait-hearted, apparently.

Survivor Series

Date: November TBC

One of the most historic PPVs around, Survivor Series is the proving ground for brand supremacy. Culminating in two huge tag-team elimination matches, five superstars will pit themselves against five more to show that they are on the superior show.

TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs

Date: December TBC

Another of WWE’s harder-hitting PPVs, WWE sees out the year with a plethora of weapons for its superstars to use. Expect tables to be broken, chairs to crack against backs and gravity-defying dives from the top of ladders.

Our how to watch WWE guide for SmackDown, Raw, NXT, PPVs includes a full schedule for the big events in 2021 so you can keep track of the action.

Check out our guide on how to watch BT Sport Box Office for all the big PPV events.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.