WWE PPV schedule: Elimination Chamber, Fastlane, WrestleMania dates and more
Find out when all the biggest events in WWE are set to take place with our full PPV schedule for 2021
WWE is shaping up for a huge year in 2021. The global pandemic put a stop to most of their plans last year, but the company is setting itself up rather nicely for a strong year ahead.
Shows, both little and large, will be based at the ThunderDome for the time being, so until fans are back to provide the atmosphere, WWE will be packing fireworks into the ring.
Alongside usual weekly shows, SmackDown and Raw, the WWE calendar is peppered with huge pay-per-view events that are set to blow you away, with the biggest names in the business coming together to create extraordinary events.
Here are the biggest events on the WWE calendar in 2021.
WWE PPV schedule 2021
Elimination Chamber
Date: Sunday 21st February, midnight (into the early hours of Monday morning)
WWE’s next big event is one of its most brutal. Its main event will take place inside a giant steel structure, where six superstars will put each other through all kinds of pain for gold or a future title opportunity.
Fastlane
Date: Sunday 21st March, midnight (into the early hours of Monday morning)
The last stop on the Road to WrestleMania, Fastlane is where rivalries are set, champions are decided and matches made for the Show of Shows.
WrestleMania 37
Date: Saturday 10th/Sunday 11th April, time TBC
The biggest night in professional wreslting has been split in two and will take place over both weekend nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Despite the pandemic, this one will be huge.
Money in the Bank
Date: May TBC
Two opportunities are on the line at one of the most exciting PPVs on the WWE calendar. Two superstars will grab a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match whenever and whenever they so choose. This PPV is a star-maker.
Backlash
Date: June TBC
With another year of wrestling well underway, Backlash is usually the event WWE signs off the last rivalries from WrestleMania and looks forward to SummerSlam. If last year’s show, and its ‘The Greatest Wreslting Match Ever’ main event, is anything to go by, this one’s a top wrestling show, with fewer match gimmicks.
Extreme Rules
Date: July TBC
Taking a note out of ECW’s playbook, and sanitising it for the PG Era, WWE goes extreme in summer. Chairs will be used, bodies will be thrown into steps and announce tables will be broken, all in the hunt for glory.
SummerSlam
Date: August TBC
WWE’s biggest night since WrestleMania, SummerSlam will be packed with elite tier match-ups. Expect the intensity to be through the roof, as rivalries burning for months will come to a head, and maybe a big name or two will drop by to make headlines.
Payback
Date: August/September TBC
With the embers of SummerSlam still burning, WWE sets a night in the calendar for retribution to be paid. Those recently wronged get a second chance at glory, and the summer’s big winners get a chance to underline their superiority.
Clash of Champions
Date: September TBC
The only night of the year where where every title in WWE is defended, this PPV is draped in gold. From the WWE title to the 24/7 title, we’ll see dominant champs retain their titles and new champions crowned.
Hell in a Cell
Date: October TBC
HiaC is the most hellacious night of the year – and whomever steps inside the chain-link will be forever changed. This one is not for the fait-hearted, apparently.
Survivor Series
Date: November TBC
One of the most historic PPVs around, Survivor Series is the proving ground for brand supremacy. Culminating in two huge tag-team elimination matches, five superstars will pit themselves against five more to show that they are on the superior show.
TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs
Date: December TBC
Another of WWE’s harder-hitting PPVs, WWE sees out the year with a plethora of weapons for its superstars to use. Expect tables to be broken, chairs to crack against backs and gravity-defying dives from the top of ladders.
