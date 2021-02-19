WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 predictions and confirmed match card

We’re about to arrive at the most dangerous stop on the road the WrestleMania, so we hope you’ve got your seatbelt on.

Advertisement

WWE have started packing out their next big event with title matches, red-hot rivalries and a top-tier main event.

Here are all of the matches currently scheduled for Elimination Chamber.

Elimination Chamber match – WWE Championship

Entrants: Drew McIntyre (c), Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz and Sheamus

Elimination Chamber’s main event will be as big as it can get, as Drew McIntyre has been tasked with defending his WWE Championship inside the eponymous huge steel structure. The Scot and five more elite superstars will enter the Chamber, each will be pinned or submitted until one is left standing, standing tall with the WWE Championship in hand.

It’s fair to say the odds are stacked against the current champion, with a field of former world champs itching to steal the title away from the dominant Scot. AJ Styles has been on quite the roll, Randy Orton is at his most dangerous and Sheamus is fired up to take his chance. This one’s going to be a brutal battle with serious WrestleMania implications.

Our prediction: Drew McIntyre pins AJ Styles to win the Elimination Chamber match and retain his WWE Championship.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Raw Women’s Championship – Asuka (c) vs Lacey Evans

This one’s come about in an interesting way. Lacey Evans proclaimed, out of the blue on Raw, that she knew WWE officials would grant her a title shot if she beat rival Charlotte Flair in a match. Evans then did so, albeit via disqualification, and this did indeed earn her a title shot.

Having Ric Flair in her corner has only been to the benefit of the ex-Marine, with the Nature Boy helping earn her this opportunity for gold. Lacey has been gaining momentum and faces a champion with defeats in her recent past. This could be Evans’ best shot at glory. Then again, with WrestleMania looming, the Empress of Tomorrow has a serious point to prove.

Our prediction: Asuka makes Lacey Evans tap to retain her Raw Women’s Championship.

United States Championship – Bobby Lashley (c) vs Riddle vs Keith Lee

Bobby Lashley has, apparently, said that no man alive can take the US Title from him. In a one-on-one match, we may be inclined to agree; Lashley has been on an absolute tear of late, destroying everyone who has stepped in this way.

This isn’t a one-on-one match though. Lashley’s attack on Lee and Riddle on Raw has led to them both getting a chance at his title, in a match where he doesn’t even have to be involved in the decision to lose the strap. If Keith Lee pins Riddle, Bobby Lashley is no longer a champion. Whoever leaves Elimination Chamber with the belt will have at least one challenger with a legitimate claim at a rematch.

Our prediction: Bobby Lashley makes Riddle tap to retain his United States Championship.

Our how to watch WWE guide for SmackDown, Raw, NXT, PPVs includes a full schedule for the big events in 2021 so you can keep track of the action.

Check out our guide on how to watch BT Sport Box Office for all the big PPV events.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.