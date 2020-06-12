Plenty of other top performers will be on display this weekend, and we've got the full card listed below.

There are plenty of huge storylines ready to play out and RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Backlash on TV and online.

Where will WWE Backlash take place?

Backlash will take place at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The show will continue to go on behind closed doors without fans, though it was originally intended to take place in Kansas City, Missouri.

It was the first WWE PPV to be announced after the start of the pandemic.

What time does WWE Backlash start?

WWE Backlash will start at midnight (UK time) on Sunday 14th June running into the early hours of Monday morning.

How can I watch WWE Backlash in the UK?

Backlash will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Full Backlash live coverage is available on the free trial.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase Backlash on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee.

WWE Backlash card 2020

Expected card. Subject to change

