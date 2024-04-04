WWE WrestleMania on TV 2024: How to watch in UK and live stream
Your complete guide to watching WWE WrestleMania 2024 in the UK.
It's fair to say WrestleMania 40 is shaping up to be one of the most hotly anticipated WWE weekends of all time.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will return to the ring alongside Roman Reigns for a greatly hyped showdown against Cody Rhodes, winner of the Royal Rumble earlier this year, and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.
Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against a challenge from Rhodes at last year's event, escalating the stakes for this tag team match.
Elsewhere on the card, Iyo Sky seeks to defend her WWE Women's Championship belt against Bayley, while Rhea Ripley faces Becky Lynch in the Women's World Championship match.
Logan Paul, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will duel in a triple threat encounter for the WWE United States Championship as part of a jam-packed weekend of pro wrestling action.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE WrestleMania 2024 on TV and live stream in the UK.
When is WWE WrestleMania 2024?
WWE WrestleMania 2024 takes place in the early hours of Sunday 7th April and Monday 8th April 2024 in UK time.
British fans will need to tune in at 1am UK time to catch all of the action live, spread across both days.
WWE WrestleMania TV channel
The WrestleMania will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £19.95.
This includes the full match card, while the kick-off show will be available on the WWE YouTube channel for free from midnight.
WWE WrestleMania live stream
TNT Sports Box Office can also be streamed across a range of devices, from smartphones to tablets and laptops to smart TVs.
Alternatively, you can subscribe to the WWE Network from £9.99 per month and tune in for the whole event live as part of the package.
WWE WrestleMania 2024 match card
Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE WrestleMania 2024. The nights for all events are yet to be confirmed.
- The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) v Cody Rhodes and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins
- Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (c) v Drew McIntyre Singles – World Heavyweight Championship
- Roman Reigns (c) v Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
- Iyo Sky (c) v Bayley – WWE Women's Championship
- Rhea Ripley (c) v Becky Lynch – Women's World Championship
- Gunther (c) v Gauntlet Match Winner – WWE Intercontinental Championship
- The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) v #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) v The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) v The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) v Two teams TBC – Six-Pack Ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
- LA Knight v AJ Styles
- Jey Uso v Jimmy Uso
- Logan Paul (c) v Randy Orton v Kevin Owens – WWE United States Championship
