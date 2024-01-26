The concept is a simple one: 30 superstars enter the ring at timed intervals, the last man or woman standing is crowned champion.

The 2024 event will see plenty of attention turn to CM Punk following his return from All Elite Wrestling promotions. Reigning champion Cody Rhodes and Gunther are among those expected to go far.

Fans across the globe will be keen to tune in, regardless of time zones, to soak up one of the most popular WWE events of them all.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 takes place in the early hours of Sunday 28th January 2024 in UK time.

British fans will need to tune in at 1am UK time to catch all of the action live.

WWE Royal Rumble TV channel

The Royal Rumble will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £19.99.

This includes the full match card, while the kick-off show will be available on the WWE YouTube channel for free from midnight.

WWE Royal Rumble live stream

TNT Sports Box Office can also be streamed across a range of devices, from smartphones to tablets and laptops to smart TVs.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to the WWE Network from £9.99 per month and tune in for the whole event live as part of the package.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE Royal Rumble 2024:

Men's Royal Rumble

Women's Royal Rumble

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) v Kevin Owens

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) v Randy Orton v AJ Styles v LA Knight – fatal four-way match

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.