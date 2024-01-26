Last year, Cody Rhodes entered the men's match as No.30 – the last number in the draw – and eliminated five contenders to claim victory.

In the women's event, Rhea Ripley entered the women's event at No.1 and lasted more than an hour in the ring to clinch the title.

Fans across the globe will defy the time difference to savour one of the biggest events on the calendar, with casuals and die-hards set to sacrifice their body clocks for the drama of the Rumble.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will go ahead in UK time.

When is WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 takes place during the early hours of Sunday 28th January 2024 in UK time due to the start time in the US.

What time is WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 starts at 1am UK time on Sunday with a stacked card of matches to savour, including the main events.

The Royal Rumble will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £19.99.

This includes the full match card and can be streamed across a range of devices, from smartphones to tablets and laptops to smart TVs.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to the WWE Network from £9.99 per month and tune in for the whole event live as part of the package.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE Royal Rumble 2024:

Men's Royal Rumble

Women's Royal Rumble

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) v Kevin Owens

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) v Randy Orton v AJ Styles v LA Knight – fatal four-way match

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.