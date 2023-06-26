Some of the finest superstars in the WWE universe will descend on the O2 Arena in London for the PPV event with stellar match-ups on the card.

British wrestling fans are set for a huge weekend of WWE action as Money in the Bank arrives in the UK.

The headline-grabbing show will see a host of stars locked in a Money in the Bank ladder showdown to claim a men's championship match contract, which can be cashed in at any time to ignite a title clash in future.

Logan Paul is among the confirmed stars for the main event match, with Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest also on the top billing.

The card is stacked with big names including Becky Lynch, Bayley and Ronda Rousey, as well as Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Roman Reigns.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

When is WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 takes place on Saturday 1st July 2023.

The annual event takes place in the same slot each year and is seen as one of the biggest events in the entire WWE calendar.

What time is WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 starts at 8pm UK time with a stacked card of matches to savour, including the main events.

BT Sport Box Office 2 coverage will cost £14.95 and British fans will be delighted by the UK-friendly start time due to the event going ahead in London.

The show will also be broadcast on WWE Network, which costs £9.99 per month.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE Money in the Bank 2023:

Ricochet v Shinsuke Nakamura v LA Knight v Santos Escobar v Butch v Damian Priest v Logan Paul – Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Zelina Vega v Zoey Stark v Becky Lynch v Iyo Sky v Bayley v Trish Stratus – Women’s Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins v Finn Balor – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes v Dominik Mysterio

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa v The Usos – Bloodline Civil War

