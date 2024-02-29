"My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more," wrote Charles on Facebook.

"Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!"

The news of his death was confirmed with a statement on his Instagram account.

"This is to confirm the sad news about our beloved Meatsauce God and Wrestling Superstar Virgil/Michael Jones has passed away," the statement read.

“There is so much to say here and would love to share stories but for now it’s a rough day as our friend is gone. We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you Mike," the statement continued.

Born on 13th June 1962 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, Virgil began his wrestling career in the mid-1980s under the name Soul Train Jones.

He joined the WWF, now known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 1986, wrestling under the name Lucius Brown, before rebranding himself as Virgil, the assistant of Ted DiBiase, who was known as The Million Dollar Man.

This bodyguard persona launched him to stardom and lasted several years.

Jones left the WWE in 1994 and spent two years on the independent scene, before joining the now defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

He retired from wrestling in 2000 due to injury, but continued to make independent appearances as his various personas before his health took a turn for the worse.

In 2010, he briefly returned to WWE as Virgil to take on the persona of Ted DiBiase’s bodyguard.

In 2022, the star was diagnosed with dementia and suffered two strokes. Fundraising pages had been set up online to help pay for his medical bills.

Tributes have been flooding in for Jones following the tragic news of his passing.

WWE Hall of Fame inductee Jake 'The Snake' Roberts penned on X: "Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil."

Advertisement

He continued: "Rest in peace, my friend."