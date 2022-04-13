A host of superstars will head into the tournament determined to prove their credentials among the very best in the sport with the prestigious crown on offer.

The finest players in world snooker will convene at the Crucible for a shot at glory in the World Snooker Championship in 2022.

Not only will the eventual winner claim the honour of the World Snooker Championship title, but they will walk away with a hefty prize money cheque with more than £2 million up for grabs.

Reigning champion Mark Selby – who toppled Shaun Murphy 18-15 in last year's final – walked away with a cool half a million and he will return to the table seeking to defend his title in 2022.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and in-form Neil Robertson are all in contention this year and will hope to avoid early exits that are all too common when the biggest show in snooker rolls into Sheffield.

All entrants will receive prize money amounts depending on their success but there are additional bonuses based on highest televised breaks and a big bonus for anyone who achieves a maximum break of 147.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the World Snooker Championship 2022 prize money.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

World Snooker Championship prize money 2022

The World Snooker Championship prize money figures have remained consistent with last year's tournament with plenty of cash prizes up for grabs. Players in the qualifying tournament who fail to reach the main draw – starting with Round 1 – will receive relatively nominal cash prizes.

Winner: £500,000

£500,000 Runner-up: £200,000

£200,000 Semi-final: £100,000

£100,000 Quarter-final: £50,000

£50,000 Round 2: £30,000

£30,000 Round 1: £20,000

£20,000 Televised highest break: £15,000

£15,000 Maximum 147 break: £40,000

£40,000 TOTAL: £2,395,000

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The new issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now. Subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door, and for more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.