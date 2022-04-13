World Snooker Championship prize money 2022: How much do snooker players earn?
Your complete guide to the World Snooker Championship prize money in 2022 with huge sums up for grabs at the Crucible.
The finest players in world snooker will convene at the Crucible for a shot at glory in the World Snooker Championship in 2022.
A host of superstars will head into the tournament determined to prove their credentials among the very best in the sport with the prestigious crown on offer.
Not only will the eventual winner claim the honour of the World Snooker Championship title, but they will walk away with a hefty prize money cheque with more than £2 million up for grabs.
Reigning champion Mark Selby – who toppled Shaun Murphy 18-15 in last year's final – walked away with a cool half a million and he will return to the table seeking to defend his title in 2022.
Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and in-form Neil Robertson are all in contention this year and will hope to avoid early exits that are all too common when the biggest show in snooker rolls into Sheffield.
All entrants will receive prize money amounts depending on their success but there are additional bonuses based on highest televised breaks and a big bonus for anyone who achieves a maximum break of 147.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the World Snooker Championship 2022 prize money.
World Snooker Championship prize money 2022
The World Snooker Championship prize money figures have remained consistent with last year's tournament with plenty of cash prizes up for grabs. Players in the qualifying tournament who fail to reach the main draw – starting with Round 1 – will receive relatively nominal cash prizes.
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-final: £100,000
- Quarter-final: £50,000
- Round 2: £30,000
- Round 1: £20,000
- Televised highest break: £15,000
- Maximum 147 break: £40,000
- TOTAL: £2,395,000
