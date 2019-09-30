Colin Jackson's Pick of the Day

Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 4 – live on BBC.

"The Men's 400m Hurdles is where it's at. I'm looking at Abderrahman Samba because he's at home.

"But Karsten Warholm, defending champion, is a warrior. He doesn't want to give up his title. He's beaten the best in the world. Anyone who has confronted or challenged him, he's absolutely destroyed.

"Is he a clear favourite? No, because it's hurdles, and he has 10 obstacles to clear.

"We also have the Women's 800m on, with Caster Semenya missing.

"There's a lot of focus on the young America Ajee Wilson. She's a lovely fluid runner.

"Also, Lynsey Sharp has been battling all year, and has potential of being in the final.

"All of the British women involved have potential of making the final. It would be great to have two in, nevermind three."