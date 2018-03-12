The Games get underway on Friday 9th March 2018 and continue through to Sunday 18th March. Find out everything you need to know about watching the Games live on TV below.

Lee McKenzie, Ade Adepitan, Clare Balding, Sophie Morgan, Arthur Williams and Jonnie Peacock lead Channel 4's Winter Paralympics 2018 coverage (Chanel 4)

What time is the Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony on TV in the UK?

Coverage of the opening ceremony begins at 10.55am live on Channel 4 on Friday 9th March, with commentator Rob Walker presenting the coverage with Ade Adepitan and Sean Rose.

Then later on Friday night at 10pm, Adam Hills will present a special Winter Paralympics edition of The Last Leg with Alex Brooker and Josh Widdecombe.

How can I watch the Winter Paralympics on TV in the UK?

Channel 4 is the exclusive UK broadcaster of the 2018 Winter Paralympics, and is the only place to watch the events live or catch up on the highlights.

The nine hour time difference between South Korea and the UK means that, like the Winter Olympics, much of the action will take place in the early hours. However, Channel 4 will still be bringing a mixture of live sport and highlight shows to make sure you're up to date.

Channel 4 will broadcast live coverage every night from around 12.30am, with commentary from Rob Walker, Ed Leigh, Season Rose, John Rawling & Michael McCreadie.

Every morning Channel 4 will also show Winter Paralympics Breakfast, rounding up the highlights from the night, presented by Ade Adepitan, Sophie Morgan and Arthur Williams.

Then in the evening presenters Clare Balding and Lee McKenzie will lead Winter Paralympics Today along with a host of Paralympic experts, followed by more highlights at 11pm.

Channel 4's digital station 4Seven meanwhile will show audio described highlights every day.

Check out the full schedule below to see what Channel 4 will be showing when, including day-by-day guides to the best British medal hopefuls.

Winter Paralympics 2018 full Channel 4 daily schedule

Friday 9th March

Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony: 10.55am

The Last Leg: 10-11pm

Saturday 10th March

Winter Paralympics Live

12.30 – 3.30am: The sporting action begins with live coverage of downhill skiing

5.30-8am: ParalympicsGB’s wheelchair curlers begin their medal quest against World Champions Norway

Winter Paralympics Breakfast, 8-9am

Highlights from the downhill skiing, men’s biathlon and ParalympicsGB vs Norway wheelchair curling

Winter Paralympics Today, 6-7pm

Lee McKenzie and Jonnie Peacock from The Snow Centre Hemel Heampstead

Sunday 11th March

Winter Paralympics Live, 12.30am – 4am

Kelly Gallagher look to repeat her Sochi Super G success, Scott Meenagh competes in the 15km cross country and ParalympicsGB’s wheelchair curling team play Switzerland and Finland

Winter Paralympics Breakfast, 8-9am

Highlights from Day 2

Winter Paralympics Today: 6-7pm

The Last Leg Winter Paralympics Special: 10-11pm

Monday 12th March

Winter Paralympics Live: 1.30am-8am

Britain’s snow boarders’ first ever appearance at the Winter Paras and ParalympicsGB’s wheelchair curling team face Sweden

Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am

Highlights of ParalympicsGB’s snowboarding Winter Paras debut

Winter Paralympics Today: 7.30-8pm

Clare Balding, Jonnie Peacock and guests review day three of the Para Games

Winter Paralympics Highlights: 11pm-12.20am

Clare Balding and Jonnie Peacock with analysis of the Snowboard Cross event and GB’s wheelchair curling team vs Paralympic Champions Canada

Tuesday 13th March

Winter Paralympics Live: 12.20-8am

Super-combined alpine skiing, Great Britain’s wheelchair curlers vs Slovakia, and Para Ice Hockey with USA vs Korea

Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am

Winter Paralympics Today: 7.30-8pm

Highlights from Day 4 including USA v Korea in the Para Ice Hockey

Winter Paralympics Highlights: 11pm-12.20am

Menna Fitzpatrick, Millie Knight and Kelly Gallagher in the Super combined skiing

Wednesday 14th March

Winter Paralympics Live: 12.20am-8am

Britain’s James Whitley competes in the men’s slalom, ParalympicsGB play Germany and the USA in the wheelchair curling, Scott Meenagh faces the cross country sprint

Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am

Winter Paralympics Today: 7.30-8pm

Clare Balding, Jonnie Peacock and guests assess James Whitley’s slalom performance

Winter Paralympics highlights: 11pm-12.20am

Thursday 15th March

Winter Paralympics Live: 12.20am-4.30am

Britain could have a trio of medal hopes in the women’s slalom – Menna Fitzpatrick, Millie Knight and Kelly Gallagher. GB’s wheelchair curling team take on hosts Korea.

Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am

Highlights of Britain’s women going for medals in the slalom

Winter Paralympics Today: 7.30-8pm

Clare Balding and Jonnie Peacock look ahead to tomorrow’s banked slalom snowboard event

Winter Paralympics Highlights: 11pm-12.20am

Clare Balding and Jonnie Peacock review all the best of the action

Friday 16th March

Winter Paralympics Live: 12.20-8am

Live coverage of the banked slalom snowboard event with Owen Pick, Ben Moore and James Barnes-Miller going for medals. Wheelchair curling semis get under way

Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am

ParalympicsGB will hope to be in the wheelchair curling semi-finals

Winter Paralympics Today: 7.30-8pm

The Last Leg: 10-11pm

Winter Paralympics Highlights: 11pm-12.20am

Saturday 17th March

Winter Paralympics Live: 12.20am-8am

The wheelchair curling medal matches – four years ago ParalympicsGB took bronze

Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am

Winter Paralympics Today: 5-6pm

Sunday 18th March

Winter Paralympics Live: 12.30-5.30am

ParalympicsGB has medal hopes in the women’s giant slalom, the cross country relays should feature Scott Meenagh and it’s the Para Ice Hickey final

Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am

All the highlights as the Games come to an end

Winter Paralympics Today incl. Closing Ceremony coverage: 12.30-3pm