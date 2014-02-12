Women's Skeleton 7:30am BBC2

Nineteen corners at 70mph, head-first on a sled weighing about 30kg — and no brakes! This is skeleton. At the beginning you’re pushing that sled as fast as you can in a bent-over sprint position. You can win or lose on a hundredth of a second, so the push is crucial. Brits Lizzy Yarnold and Shelley Rudman are the ones to watch; let’s hope they’re in with a shot at the medals tomorrow. Amy Williams

Luge: Team Relay 4:15pm BBC2

Luge has been a permanent fixture in the Olympics since 1964, but this is the first time that a team relay has been introduced to the Games.

A team consists of one woman, one man, and two men on a double luge. Each athlete must hit a touchpad at the end of their run, which releases the gate at the top of the run for their team-mate.

When the last members of the team (the double luge) touch the pad, the total time is calculated. James Gill

Medals today

Speed Skating: Women’s 1,000m; Short Track Speed Skating: Women’s 500m; Biathlon: Men’s 20km Individual; Cross Country Skiing: Women’s 10km Classic; Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Slopestyle; Luge: Team Relay

