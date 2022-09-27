Joshua has lost his belts and was unable to claim them back from Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch in August 2022. That defeat plunges AJ into a pool of mere mortals.

Anthony Joshua's career is at a crossroads. Tyson Fury's career – if you believe a word the multiple-time retiree has to say – is approaching the end of the road. So will they ever step into the ring together?

The 32-year-old has both immense pressure on his shoulders as he seeks to break a losing streak and enjoys renewed freedom to pick and choose his opponents without the belts.

Of course, the fight Britain wants to see is a definitive encounter between Joshua and Fury. It would be a money-spinner, no doubt, setting viewing records and capturing the public's attention like no other fight in recent history.

There has been fresh chat about the pair locking gloves in the ring, and RadioTimes.com is on hand to bring you the very latest updates.

Will Anthony Joshua fight Tyson Fury?

The short answer is: not yet. The long answer involves: yes, no, maybe and probably. We bring you the latest details as both fighters continue to make noise over a potential showdown.

On 13th September 2022, Joshua's camp, 258 MGT and Matchroom Boxing, announced they had provisionally accepted terms for a fight with Fury.

"258 and Matchroom Boxing can confirm, on behalf of Anthony Joshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury's team for a fight on December 3rd last Friday.

"Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response."

Of course, while that appears definitive, nothing in boxing is ever clear-cut and certain until two fighters are stood toe-to-toe inside the ring with a baying crowd surrounding them.

On 26th September 2022, Fury appeared to call off the bout after setting a deadline for the deal to be done.

The self-styled Gypsy King posted a video demanding that the contract be officially signed by 5pm or the fight wouldn't go ahead.

Matchroom Boxing guru Eddie Hearn responded, saying there was "no chance" of the contract being ready to sign on Monday.

He also said: "If he [Fury] really wants to fight, he'll let the teams deal with it."

On Sunday, a day before the ultimatum, Joshua said: "Of course I'm going to sign that contract. It's with some lawyers at the moment."

However, for whatever reason, of which simply ironing out formalities and legal terms may well be a factor, the contract remained unsigned by Fury's self-imposed deadline.

Fury said: "Well guys, it's official. D-day has come and gone. It's gone past five o'clock, Monday. No contract has been signed.

"It's officially over for Joshua. He is now out in the cold with the wolf pack.

"Forget about it... Always knew you didn't have the minerals to fight the Gypsy King.

"Regardless of what you say now, I don't really care. Good luck with your career, and your life. End of. Peace out."

Again, be wary of definitive statements made by a man who has retired on multiple occasions.

