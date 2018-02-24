Nieky Holzken, 34, has been announced as the replacment fighter to face Smith, after former WBO light heavyweight champion Braehmer had to pull out due to injury.

Dutch fighter Holzken is a former kick boxer who turned his hands to to boxing in 2013. Since then he has won all 13 of his professional bouts, 10 from knock out.

Are there still tickets available for the fight?

Tickets are on sale for the Smith v Holzken fight at the Arena Nürnberger Versicherung.

What TV channel is the Callum Smith vs Nieky Holzken fight on?

The fight will be shown on ITV Box Office, the channel's pay-per-view service, on February 24th with the bout getting underway at around 10pm UK time.

How can I watch and stream the World Boxing Super Series semi-final?

ITV holds the rights to the World Boxing Super Series and you can watch the action live through ITV Box office and TVPlayer for £9.95 – order the fight here.

You can get 50% off a TVPlayer Plus subscription for the first 4 months by using the code RTBOXOFFICE at the point of checkout.

Its advised by ITV Box Office to book the pay-per-view fight as early as possible to avoid delays.