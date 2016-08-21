Where can I watch the closing ceremony on TV?

Coverage starts live on BBC1 from 11.25pm UK time. Clare Balding will introduce the coverage live from the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, and will continue broadcasting until 4am UK time.

What's going to happen in the Closing Ceremony?

The actual entertainment is still a secret, but there are a few standard things that come with any Closing Ceremony. There will be the usual (often quite long) speeches from the International Olympic Committee, and the athletes will be able to come in and enjoy the party – no parade like the Opening Ceremony this time.

Advertisement

The Olympic flame will be extinguished, and the torch officially passed on to the next Olympic host city, Tokyo. There will also be a presentation from Tokyo, giving us a teaser of what to expect come 2020.