What time is the Olympic men's 200m final live on TV in the UK?
Find out where you can watch Usain Bolt and Britain's Adam Gemili race in the Rio 2016 athletics final
Published: Thursday, 18 August 2016 at 10:26 am
Rio 2016 on TV: Men's 200m final
Live on BBC1 this Thursday 18th August
UK start time: 2:30am Friday
Usain Bolt already has 100m Olympic gold, and looks in fine form for tonight's 200m final. He ran his fastest time of the year to win the semi-final in 19.78 seconds – and he looked like he was cruising.
His main rival, Justin Gatlin, will not be in the 200m after he failed to finish fast enough in his own semi-final.
Team GB's Adam Gemili however will be on the start line for the final as one of the fastest losers.
But Bolt won't be easing up tonight: he's aiming to break the 200m world record. Best set that alarm clock...
