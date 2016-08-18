Rio 2016 on TV: Men's 200m final

Live on BBC1 this Thursday 18th August

UK start time: 2:30am Friday

Usain Bolt already has 100m Olympic gold, and looks in fine form for tonight's 200m final. He ran his fastest time of the year to win the semi-final in 19.78 seconds – and he looked like he was cruising.

His main rival, Justin Gatlin, will not be in the 200m after he failed to finish fast enough in his own semi-final.

Team GB's Adam Gemili however will be on the start line for the final as one of the fastest losers.

But Bolt won't be easing up tonight: he's aiming to break the 200m world record. Best set that alarm clock...

