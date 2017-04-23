Elite women: 9:15am

Elite men: 10:00am

General Runners: 10:00am

When is the London Marathon on TV?

Live coverage will be available on BBC2 between 8:30-9:55am, switching to BBC1 from 9:55am-3pm. Highlights of the day will be shown on BBC2 between 6:00-7:00pm.

Who are the elite runners?

Some of the elite women runners include Brits Laura Graham, Jo Pavey and Charlotte Purdue. Favourite to win is Kenyan Mary Keitany, having won the New York marathon in November.

Elite men runners include Brits Robbie Simpson, Andrew Davies and Jonathon Hay. Favourite to win is Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, who ran the second fastest marathon of all time in Berlin in September, with a time of 2:03:03.

Who are the celebrity runners?

Celebrities running this year’s race include Chris Evans, Adam Woodyatt and Katie Hopkins. Check out the full list below.

What’s the course?

The race begins at Blackheath and Greenwich Park, passing through Greenwich and crossing the Thames over Tower Bridge, before eventually finishing in front of Buckingham Palace. A map of the route is available on the London Marathon website.