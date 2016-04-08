What time is the Grand National on TV?
Grand National TV guide
The 2016 Crabbie's Grand National is scheduled to start at 5:15pm live on Channel 4 this Saturday 9th April.
Coverage starts on Channel 4 at 2pm, with presenter Clare Balding bringing you all the races leading up to the main event.
This year's race runs an hour later than the traditional time of 4:15pm, after the organisers and Channel 4 decided that the later time could increase the TV audience.
However, this is the last time Channel 4 will broadcast the race from Aintree before ITV take over in 2017. ITV announced it had signed a new four-year deal to show horse racing, including the National, in January this year.
Who are the runners?
1. MANY CLOUDS (trainer: Oliver Sherwood, jockey: Leighton Aspell)
2. SILVINIACO CONTI (Paul Nicholls, Noel Fehily)
3. FIRST LIEUTENANT (Mouse Morris, Bryan Cooper)
4. WONDERFUL CHARM (Paul Nicholls, Sam Twiston-Davies)
5. BALLYNAGOUR (David Pipe, Tom Scudamore)
6. O’FAOLAINS BOY (Rebecca Curtis, Brian Hughes)
7. GILGAMBOA (Enda Bolger, Robbie Power)
8. ON HIS OWN (Willie Mullins, Mr Patrick Mullins)
9. THE DRUIDS NEPHEW (Neil Mulholland, Denis O’Regen)
10. TRIOLO D’ALENE (Nicky Henderson, Jeremiah McGrath)
11. ROCKY CREEK (Paul Nicholls, Andrew Thornton)
12. SIR DES CHAMPS (Willie Mullins, Ruby Walsh)
13. HOLYWELL (Jonjo O’Neill, Richie McLernon)
14. SHUTTHEFRONTDOOR (Jonjo O’Neill, Barry Geraghty)
15. SOLL (David Pipe, Conor O’Farrell)
16. BUYWISE (Evan Williams, Paul Maloney)
17. BOSTON BOB (Willie Mullins, Paul Townend)
18. AACHEN (Venetia Williams, Henry Brooke)
19. MORNING ASSEMBLY (Pat Fahy, Davy Russell)
20. DOUBLE ROSS (Nigel Twiston-Davies, Ryan Hatch)
21. GOONYELLA (Jim Dreaper, Jonathan Burke)
22. UCELLO CONTI (Gordon Elliott, Daryl Jacob)
23. UNIONISTE (Paul Nicholls, Nick Scholfield)
24. LE REVE (Lucy Wadham, Harry Skelton)
25. GALLANT OSCAR (Tony Martin, Mark Walsh)
26. ONENIGHTINVIENNA (Philip Hobbs, Tom O’Brien)
27. THE LAST SAMURI (Kim Bailey, David Bass)
28. KRUZHLININ (Philip Hobbs, Richard Johnson)
29. RULE THE WORLD (Mouse Morris, David Mullins)
30. JUST THE PAR (Paul Nicholls, Sean Bowen)
31. KATENKO (Venetia Williams, Will Kennedy)
32. VICS CANVAS (Dermot McLoughlin, Robert Dunne)
33. BLACK THUNDER (Paul Nicholls, Sam Waley-Cohen)
34. BALLYCASEY (Willie Mullins, Katie Walsh)
35 HADRIAN’S APPROACH (Nicky Henderson, Nico De Boinville)
36. VIEUZ LION ROUGE (David Pipe, James Reveley)
37. PENDRA (Charlie Longsdon, Aidan Coleman)
38. SAINT ARE (Tom George, Paddy Brennan)
39. HOME FARM (Henry De Bromhead, Andrew Lynch)
40. THE ROMFORD PELE (Rebecca Curtis, Trevor Whelan)