When is the Epsom Derby live on TV?

Live coverage of the horse racing from Epsom will be on ITV from 1:30pm on Saturday 2nd June. The derby itself begins at 4:30pm.

Further races will kick-off at 2:00, 2:35, 3:10 and 3:45. The programme will feature analysis from Johnny Murtagh, Jason Weaver and Brough Scott, reports from Oli Bell, Lucy Versamy, Charlotte Hawkins, Mark Heyes and Matt Chapman, and commentary by Richard Hoiles.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the race?

Radio 5 Live will have coverage of the race starting at 4:30pm.