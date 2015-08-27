Usain Bolt wins 200m gold medal, falls over photographer
The ten-time World Athletics champion suffered a tumble when a photographer on a segway accidentally took him out during his victory lap
Usain Bolt's had a good day at the office. Just days after triumphing over Justin Gatlin in the hotly-contested 100m final, the Jamaican sprinter has done it again, this time blitzing past his fierce rival to take his second World Championship title of 2015 – his tenth overall.
But minutes after his victory, he proved that even legendary athletes suffer mishaps when, during his victory lap, Bolt found himself on his backside after a photographer fell off his segway and took the the six-time Olympic champion down with him.
BREAKING: Usain Bolt won the 200m at #Beijing2015, then gets taken out by a photographer on a Segway. Is all right. pic.twitter.com/Gbp59dcY7u
— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 27, 2015
In Bolt's defence, he styled it out pretty nicely, performing a backwards somersault just to add an extra spot of athleticism to his energetic evening in Beijing's Bird's Nest Stadium.
Speaking to the BBC's Brendan Foster trackside briefly afterwards, Bolt joked, "he tried to kill me – I don't know what's going on?"
The 100m and 200m champion also took the opportunity to jokingly call up Michael Johnson for not tipping him for the title when, in fact, the four-time Olympic champion had been trying to convince fellow BBC commentator Denise Lewis to back the Jamaican before the race.
"Michael Johnson, stop doubting me bro," teased Bolt, to which Johnson replied: "I'm the one trying to tell Denise! C'mon Usain Leo Bolt. I'm in your corner, bro."