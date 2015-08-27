BREAKING: Usain Bolt won the 200m at #Beijing2015, then gets taken out by a photographer on a Segway. Is all right. pic.twitter.com/Gbp59dcY7u — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 27, 2015

In Bolt's defence, he styled it out pretty nicely, performing a backwards somersault just to add an extra spot of athleticism to his energetic evening in Beijing's Bird's Nest Stadium.

Speaking to the BBC's Brendan Foster trackside briefly afterwards, Bolt joked, "he tried to kill me – I don't know what's going on?"

More like this

The 100m and 200m champion also took the opportunity to jokingly call up Michael Johnson for not tipping him for the title when, in fact, the four-time Olympic champion had been trying to convince fellow BBC commentator Denise Lewis to back the Jamaican before the race.

Advertisement

"Michael Johnson, stop doubting me bro," teased Bolt, to which Johnson replied: "I'm the one trying to tell Denise! C'mon Usain Leo Bolt. I'm in your corner, bro."

Read more: