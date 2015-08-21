Women's long jump final, 12:50pm BBC2

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is competing in the long jump as well as the heptathlon this season, but she has a Team GB challenger in this event too in the form of British record holder Shara Proctor.

Women's 100m hurdles, from 12:25pm BBC2

It's a Team GB sister act this afternoon, with bronze medallist Tiffany Porter lining up alongside her younger sibling Cindy Ofili as they aim to work their way through the semi finals into the final later this afternoon.

The US-born sisters will be competing against three of the fastest American athletes in competition this season: Sharika Nelvis, Dawn Harper Nelson and Kendra Harrison.

Highlights: 7pm BBC2

Day 8: Saturday 29th August

Men's 5,000m final, 12:30pm BBC1

Mo Farah opened the show in Beijing; now he's aiming to go out with a bang. The Brit could be the first athlete to win this event three times when he gears up this afternoon.

4x100m finals, from 1:50pm BBC1

First up are the women, set to be a straight shoot-out between the USA and Jamaica. The men's race led by Usain Bolt is at 2:10pm.

Men's decathlon, from 3:05am BBC2

The 10-discipline event comes to an end today, with world record holder Ashton Eaton the one to watch. He is World and Olympic champion, but hasn't completed a decathlon in more than two years. Discus: from 3:05am. Pole vault: 6:05am. Javelin throw: 10am. 1500m: 1:10pm

Highlights: 6pm BBC2

Day 9: Sunday 30th August

Men's high jump, 11:30am BBC2

British Olympic bronze medallist Robbie Grabarz is making an injury comeback in one of the final events of the Championships – and one of the most open. This season's Diamond League has seen five different winners in six rounds, and that doesn't even include defending champion Bogdan Bondarenko from Ukraine.

Women's 4x400m, 1:05pm BBC2

Team GB led by Christine Ohuruogu earned bronze in this event two years ago, although yet again the major rivalry is USA v Jamaica. The men's race is straight after at 1:25pm.

Men's 1500m, 12:45pm BBC2

Kenya's Asbel Kiprop is aiming for a hat trick of world titles when he races in the final individual track event of Beijing 2015. Olympic champion Taoufik Makhloufi from Algeria is perhaps his closest rival, despite an injury-disrupted season.

Highlights: 7pm BBC2