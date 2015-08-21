World Athletics Championships 2015 – day by day guide
Your daily guide to the best of what to watch at this year's athletics tournament in Beijing's Bird's Nest Stadium, featuring Usain Bolt, Mo Farah, Jessica Ennis-Hill and many more
Day 7: Friday 28th August
Women's 200m final, 2pm BBC2
The first Brit to run the 100m in under 11 seconds, Team GB's Dina Asher-Smith is focussing on the 200m at this year's Championships. The final this afternoon has been made much more competitive now Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has confirmed she will be defending both her 100m and 200m titles.
Women's long jump final, 12:50pm BBC2
Katarina Johnson-Thompson is competing in the long jump as well as the heptathlon this season, but she has a Team GB challenger in this event too in the form of British record holder Shara Proctor.
Women's 100m hurdles, from 12:25pm BBC2
It's a Team GB sister act this afternoon, with bronze medallist Tiffany Porter lining up alongside her younger sibling Cindy Ofili as they aim to work their way through the semi finals into the final later this afternoon.
The US-born sisters will be competing against three of the fastest American athletes in competition this season: Sharika Nelvis, Dawn Harper Nelson and Kendra Harrison.
Day 8: Saturday 29th August
Men's 5,000m final, 12:30pm BBC1
Mo Farah opened the show in Beijing; now he's aiming to go out with a bang. The Brit could be the first athlete to win this event three times when he gears up this afternoon.
4x100m finals, from 1:50pm BBC1
First up are the women, set to be a straight shoot-out between the USA and Jamaica. The men's race led by Usain Bolt is at 2:10pm.
Men's decathlon, from 3:05am BBC2
The 10-discipline event comes to an end today, with world record holder Ashton Eaton the one to watch. He is World and Olympic champion, but hasn't completed a decathlon in more than two years. Discus: from 3:05am. Pole vault: 6:05am. Javelin throw: 10am. 1500m: 1:10pm
Day 9: Sunday 30th August
Men's high jump, 11:30am BBC2
British Olympic bronze medallist Robbie Grabarz is making an injury comeback in one of the final events of the Championships – and one of the most open. This season's Diamond League has seen five different winners in six rounds, and that doesn't even include defending champion Bogdan Bondarenko from Ukraine.
Women's 4x400m, 1:05pm BBC2
Team GB led by Christine Ohuruogu earned bronze in this event two years ago, although yet again the major rivalry is USA v Jamaica. The men's race is straight after at 1:25pm.
Men's 1500m, 12:45pm BBC2
Kenya's Asbel Kiprop is aiming for a hat trick of world titles when he races in the final individual track event of Beijing 2015. Olympic champion Taoufik Makhloufi from Algeria is perhaps his closest rival, despite an injury-disrupted season.