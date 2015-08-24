So when Bolt did hold off his American rival to win the gold medal – by a mere one hundredth of a second – who could blame commentator Brendan Foster for celebrating... like this?

This wasn't just a late bid to be named in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. This was the boogie of a man who has covered every major athletics event since 1983 and won an Olympic medal himself in 1976 – 'Bren' knows when a victory means more than just another medal.

The mood was catching. This was the scene from the 5 Live commentary position, with former 400m runner Allison Curbishley smacking sprinter Darren Campbell on the arm when she realised that Bolt might just do it.

Meanwhile, on TV, commentator Steve Cram found just the rights words: "Bolt has saved his title! He's saved his reputation! He may have even saved his sport!"

BBC bias? It's all in the name of good clean fun.