It was Team GB’s best day to date at an overseas Olympics, which saw Britain reach 2nd place overall with 15 gold medals.

Both Murray and del Potro looked completely exhausted at the end of the fourth set, and Murray broke down and sobbed into his towel.

Maybe it was the sleep deprivation, maybe it was the sheer joy of seeing another Olympic champion, but those who had stayed up to watch back home in Britain went absolutely mental.

Some confessed their undying love for him – including unofficial Team GB mascot Miranda Hart.

Others called for Andy Murray to be knighted…