These brave souls stayed up all night to watch Andy Murray win Rio 2016 Olympic gold
A gruelling FOUR hours – but so worth it
Andy Murray made history late on Sunday night, becoming the first ever tennis player to win two Olympic golds back to back.
In an incredibly gruelling match that lasted over four hours, he won 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, beating Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro.
It was Team GB’s best day to date at an overseas Olympics, which saw Britain reach 2nd place overall with 15 gold medals.
Both Murray and del Potro looked completely exhausted at the end of the fourth set, and Murray broke down and sobbed into his towel.
Maybe it was the sleep deprivation, maybe it was the sheer joy of seeing another Olympic champion, but those who had stayed up to watch back home in Britain went absolutely mental.
Some confessed their undying love for him – including unofficial Team GB mascot Miranda Hart.
Others called for Andy Murray to be knighted…