As this Tweet shows she provided a more than amusing backdrop to a selfie taken by Australian field hockey player Jayde Taylor when she was visiting the Glasgow National Hockey Centre where the “Hockeyroos” were playing.

Or was it a case of Taylor – who was pictured with team-mate Brooke Peris – trying to get Her Majesty in shot?

We like to think the former, but whatever the truth, there was even better news for the Aussie players when The Queen watched them beat Malaysia 4-0 with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

One is most amused.