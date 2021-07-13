How to watch The Open 2021 golf – TV channel, live stream, schedule

The Open Championship golf returns to our TV screens in 2021 with some of the world’s finest players eager to etch their name in to the history books.

Last year’s tournament suffered a cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning players will be determined to get back out there on the course in 2021 and make every moment count.

The field of 156 players will gather in the UK for a four-day feast of golf drama, with the usual suspects in hot contention to add more silverware to their brimming trophy cabinets.

Jon Rahm heads into this one in a rich vein of form following his triumph at the US Open in June.

The Spanish star face stern competition from a typically stubborn field that includes former champions Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Speith and the last man to win at The Open Championship, 2019 victor Shane Lowry.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about The Open 2021 including how to watch on TV and live stream across Sky Sports, plus all the times.

When is The Open 2021?

The Open takes place between Thursday 15th July 2021 and Sunday 18th July 2021.

The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time since World War II that the event had not gone ahead.

How to watch and live stream The Open 2021

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the Sky Go app.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Golf for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

The Open 2021 TV schedule and times

Thursday 16th July

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 6:30am

Friday 17th July

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 6:30am

Saturday 18th July

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 9am

Sunday 18th July

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 8am

Where is The Open 2021 course?

The Open will be held at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, UK this year.

Players from around the world will jet across to the east coast of Kent to do battle for the prestigious title revered by golf superstars across the PGA and European Tours.

Who won The Open in 2020?

Nobody. The Open was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic taking hold of the globe but the 2019 tournament produced plenty of fireworks as Shane Lowry triumphed at Royal Portrush.

The Irishman struck a magnificent 15 under par score to crush the contenders around him with a six-shot margin of victory.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood finished runner-up with a nine-under score, while US stars Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka followed up with seven-under and six-under respectively. Lee Westwood levelled Koepka’s score to round off the top five.

