When is The Grand National 2021? How to watch Aintree race, TV channel and time

The Grand National 2021 has arrived with 40 fresh runners and riders ready to roll in British horse racing’s showpiece event on the calendar.

The 2020 race was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the field has been shaken by the news that two-time winner in 2018 and 2019, Tiger Roll, has been withdrawn from this year’s race due to an “unfair weight burden” that would’ve been handed to the star horse if he were to enter.

His absence from the field leaves a hole for many other star candidates to shine.

Cloth Cap, with Tom Scudamore in the saddle, is the clear favourite ahead of the race, though Willie Mullins’ Burrows Saint and Rachael Blackmore atop Minella Times are seen as top contenders this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about The Grand National including what time the race starts and how to watch it on TV and live stream.

When is The Grand National 2021?

The event takes place on Sunday 10th April 2021.

The race was cancelled last year due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, but the runners and riders will be determined to make the most of a return to action in 2021.

What time is The Grand National 2021?

The race will begin at the traditional time of 5:15pm.

It will be the sixth race of the day, with plenty of drama taking place between now and then.

How to watch The Grand National 2021 on TV and live stream

The whole day will be broadcast live on ITV with coverage starting at 2pm and running until 6:15pm.

You can also live stream the race via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Where is The Grand National held?

The Grand National 2021 will take place at its usual location, Aintree Racecourse, several miles north of Liverpool.

Unfortunately, there won’t be a bulging crowd of fans cheering on the races, but we’re just glad there’ll be a race this year!

Who won The Grand National in 2020?

Well, you see, that’s the thing, nobody won in 2020 as the race simply didn’t take place.

Cheltenham Festival was one of the last British sporting events to be held with a full crowd, and by the time The Grand National was intended to be run, organisers were forced to postpone the meeting indefinitely.

Potters Corner won The Virtual Grand National in 2020, but we’re glad the virtual equivalent of the race will be run before the real deal gets underway in 2021.

What are The Grand National famous fences?

There are 16 fences strewn throughout The Grand National course, with riders doing two laps of the circuit (missing out two of the fences on the second pass).

It is renowned for being a perilously tough ride for both runners and riders, and some of its infamous fences have become renowned for the challenges they provide.

The five most famous fences of all are as follows:

Becher’s Brook

Valentine’s Brook

The Chair

Canal Turn

Foinavon

Grand National runners and riders 2021

Confirmed

Bristol De Mai (Daryl Jacob) Chris’s Dream (Darragh O’Keeffe) Yala Enki (Bryony Frost) Ballyoptic (Sam Twiston-Davies) Definitly Red (Henry Brooke) Lake View Lad (Brian Hughes) Burrows Saint (Patrick Mullins) Magic Of Light (Robbie Power) Acapella Bourgeois (Danny Mullins) Talkischeap (Tom Cannon) Tout Est Permis (Sean Flanagan) Anibale Fly (Denis O’Regan) Mister Malarky (Jonjo O’Neill Jr) Kimberlite Candy (Richie McLernon) Any Second Now (Mark Walsh) Balko Des Flos (Aidan Coleman) Alpha Des Obeaux (Jody McGarvey) OK Corral (Derek O’Connor) Takingrisks (Sean Quinlan) Shattered Love (Kevin Sexton) Jett (Sam Waley-Cohen) Lord Du Mesnil (Nick Scholfield) Potters Corner (Jack Tudor) Class Conti (Brian Hayes) Milan Native (Jamie Codd) Discorama (Bryan Cooper) Vieux Lion Rouge (Conor O’Farrell) Cloth Cap (Tom Scudamore) Cabaret Queen (Sean O’Keeffe) Minellacelebration (Ben Poste) Canelo (Tom Bellamy) The Long Mile (Luke Dempsey) Give Me A Copper (Harry Cobden) Farclas (Jack Kennedy) Minella Times (Rachael Blackmore) Sub Lieutenant (Tabitha Worsley) Hogan’s Height (Gavin Sheehan) Double Shuffle (Jonathan Burke) Ami Desbois (Kielan Woods) Blaklion (Harry Skelton)

Reserves

Some Neck (Simon Torrens) Secret Reprieve (James Bowen) Kauto Riko (TBC) Fagan (Harry Bannister)

