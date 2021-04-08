A field of 40 runners and riders, matching that of the real-world field, is unleashed on the Aintree course. Algorithms containing detailed statistics and information about each horse and jockey are used to generate a CGI race with largely accurate results based on the history of the virtual race.

The Virtual Grand National has become a growing aspect of the Grand National weekend with state-of-the-art algorithms taking a stab at predicting the winner ahead of each year's showpiece race – with impressive accuracy.

Many punters use the race as a guide to what will happen in the real-world event, and those who have followed its advice have either triumphed or come very close to claiming victory.

The Virtual Grand National was a particularly strong indicator of how the main event will run in 2018 when it accurately predicted that Tiger Roll would storm to victory.

During the three virtual races to air before a real-world Grand National, the VGN has predicted a horse that has finished inside the top three on each occasion, including one winner.

RadioTimes.com brings you the lowdown on how accurate the Virtual Grand National has been in the past, who won in 2021 and how to watch it live on TV in 2022.

When is the Virtual Grand National 2022?

The Virtual Grand National 2022 will be run on Friday 8th April 2022.

It will be shown live from 9:15pm with a primetime airing of the race to follow at 1pm on Saturday 9th April, the day of the Grand National itself.

Watch the Virtual Grand National 2022 on TV

You can soak up the Virtual Grand National for free live on ITV this weekend.

The first showing of the race will be on ITV4 at 9:15pm on Friday 8th April.

The second showing of the race will be on the main ITV channel at 1pm on Saturday 9th April.

Viewers can also tune in to watch the Virtual Grand National on ITV Hub so you can soak up the drama on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Who won the Virtual Grand National in 2021?

VGN 2021 winner: Cloth Cap

Actual result: Cloth Cap (pulled up on 28th fence)

Before 2021, the Virtual Grand National winners had always finished in the top three of the real-world equivalent – other than the cancelled 2020 event, of course.

However, the 2021 result marked a blotch on the VGN's esteemed track record as it picked Cloth Cap, who failed to complete the race.

Of course, the algorithm simply cannot account for race-day situations and this result proved that on the day, anything can still happen. That's the unpredictability of sport!

Who won the Virtual Grand National in 2020?

VGN 2020 winner: Potters Corner

Actual result: N/A

With the real-world race cancelled completely, the Virtual Grand National became the real deal.

The 2020 race was won by Potters Corner with Walk In The Mill second, Any Second Now third and superstar double-winner Tiger Roll coming in fourth.

We'll never know how accurate this virtual race was given that it didn't go ahead, but it was still enjoyable to soak up the virtual drama.

Who won the Virtual Grand National in 2019?

VGN 2019 winner: Rathvinden

Actual result: Rathvinden (3rd)

Rathvinden came out top in the 2019 CGI race, followed by 2018 Grand National winner Tiger Roll. In third place was Jury Duty followed by Anibale Fly in fourth.

Tiger Roll won the actual Grand National, with Rathvinden coming in a respectable third place, separated by Magic Of Light.

Who won the Virtual Grand National in 2018?

VGN 2018 winner: Tiger Roll

Actual result: Tiger Roll (1st)

In 2018, the VGN correctly predicted that 10/1 shot Tiger Roll would waltz home to victory, delighting fans throughout the nation.

Steve Rogers of Inspired Entertainment said: "The 2018 result was breathtaking. We were in disbelief for days afterwards.

"In 2018 it selected six of only 12 finishers and the winner.

"The races stand out on their own as sport and entertainment even without the extra ingredient of attempting to tell the nation where their favourite may finish."

Who won the Virtual Grand National in 2017?

VGN 2017 winner: Cause Of Causes

Actual result: Cause Of Causes (2nd)

The inaugural Virtual Grand National tipped Cause Of Causes to win in 2017.

He finished second in the real race, narrowly behind One For Arthur.

Rogers said: "In 2017, the algorithm came up with six of the top ten finishers and the runner-up in the real race won the Virtual Grand National."

